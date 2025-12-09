Clemson Tigers Coach has Become No. 1 Target for Coastal Carolina, per Report

The Clemson Tigers will see changes in their coaching staff, but one coach could be leaving the program that they, perhaps, did not think would do so.

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is being heavily considered for the head coaching position at Coastal Carolina, sources tell FootballScoop. According to the source, Riley is “deep in it” for the job, having spoken about it with the Chanticleer program recently.

Riley finished up his third season as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, looking to build on a 2024 campaign that saw his offense finish 18th in the country in points per game with 34.7 a contest. However, the production declined this season, finishing with only 28.7 a game, which is outside the top 50 while returning almost every member of last year’s offensive unit.

The Tigers were 10th in the ACC this season in points per game, with their air raid style offense finishing sixth in the conference and 21st in the country at 274 passing yards per game.

The Texas native has spent all three seasons with quarterback Cade Klubnik, who finished the season on a high note, but had a tall task in helping decide who next year’s quarterback would end up being. Whether it’s Christopher Vizzina, Chris Denson or another quarterback that the team acquires through the transfer portal, there were many eyes on Riley to decide who that next signal caller would end up being.

Riley isn’t the only coach being considered for the Chanticleers’ head job, with other teams in the FCS being thought of for the role. The program has thought about keeping its interim head coach, Jeremiah Johnson, and has also thought about Lehigh head coach, Kevin Cahill, Mercer head coach, Mike Jacobs, Navy offensive coordinator, Drew Chronic and Missouri State head coach, Ryan Beard.

While he has been interviewed for the position, the search for the next head coach is far from over, meaning that Riley isn’t confirmed to leave just yet.

Before going to Clemson, Riley was the 2022 Broyles Award winner, awarded to the top coordinator in college football, for his efforts with TCU as its offensive coordinator. His offense took the Horned Frogs all the way to the national championship game in their only College Football Playoff appearance.

The Tigers’ offensive coordinator was also considered for the North Texas head coaching job before it was filled by Neal Brown earlier this month.

While it is far from over, speculation for Riley to take a head coaching job elsewhere has been an idea since last offseason, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Clemson Tigers on SI will continue to monitor coverage of Riley’s status over the course of the offseason.