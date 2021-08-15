Too Many 'Self Inflicted Wounds' for Clemson Offense in First Scrimmage

Clemson football held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday and afterward offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said the Tigers still have some things they need to get cleaned up on the offensive side of the ball.

After the first scrimmage of fall camp, it would appear the Clemson offense still has some work to do.

While there were many positives, there were also too many mistakes. Most of those were of the mental variety, according to offensive coordinator Tonny Elliott, many of which hamstrung the offense.

"We started well moving the ball, we just didn't finish drives," Elliott said. "We had some critical drops. Too many self-inflicted wounds. Penalties, false starts by receivers, by the offensive line. Those were the things."

Between now and September 4, when the Tigers open the season against Georgia, Elliott said his team has to get better at doing the little things.

"You got to control the controllables," Elliott said. "And we didn't do a great job there."

However, Elliott was quick to point out that it wasn't all bad. That the further they got into the scrimmage, the better the offense responded. Specifically, he made note of how the Tigers were able to convert in some of the situational red zone opportunities.

"We came alive later in the scrimmage," Elliott said. "We had some situational work down in the red zone and was able to find the end zone."

At the end of the day, Elliot said the Tigers got in a lot of good work. After putting on the pads and letting the players go out and play, the coaches can now go back and watch the film and evaluate where improvements need to be made.

"Overall, you know, good work," Elliott said. "Because it's gonna be a great opportunity for us to evaluate a lot of players. But at the same time too, not as consistent as we want to be, but it's a great opportunity for us to go back to work and learn and figure it out."

