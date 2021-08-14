Swinney: Penalties on Offense, Lack of for Defense Dominate Clemson's First Scrimmage

Clemson football held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, and Dabo Swinney went through the positives and negatives of the workout.

Saturday was Dabo Swinney's first real "preseason" game.

While college football doesn't do actual warm-ups like the NFL, the Clemson head coach said Saturday's scrimmage is "all we've got."

Three weeks from right now, it won't be a preseason game," Swinney said. "Proud of the effort. Proud of what they've been able to accomplish in preseason camp thus far."

The story of the first scrimmage was penalties: too many for the offense and none for the defense.

"There was some good and bad," Swinney said. "I was really pleased with a couple of young guys who made some plays offensively. Defensively I thought we looked like I hoped we'd look today. We played clean. We were well-positioned. The biggest thing is we had no penalties. I really truly can't remember having a scrimmage where we had no defensive penalties. We had no offsides, no holdings, no (pass interference). Really played with a lot of discipline today. Played with a lot of effort. Didn't have any drop-off. That was very encouraging."

Meanwhile, the offense struggled. Swinney said there were multiple receivers lined up offsides and even a running back.

"Offensively we did some good things as well but just way too many penalties," Swinney said. "We probably had 10 penalties today. Those are the things that get you beat."

Here are some other scrimmage observations from the head coach:

The defense had two fourth-down stops and forced a turnover on a fumble. Swinney said they were consistent throughout the scrimmage.

A "couple of" players were injured during the scrimmage but Swinney didn't elaborate on who or the severity. He said he hoped they wouldn't be out long but he'll find out more Sunday on health statuses.

Swinney said quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei did a "solid" job of managing the offense, staying within the system and responding to negative plays.

Backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, who's working back from an Achilles injury, didn't participate in the scrimmage, but Hunter Helms had a good day. The walk-on quarterback did what he was asked to do in the offense.

Swinney pointed out three young players in particular who stood out to him Saturday: safety Andrew Mukuba, receiver Dacari Collins and receiver Ajou Ajou.

The defensive line lived up to the hype Saturday and was dominant. Young linemen Ruke Ohorhoro and Tre Williams especially played well, and Swinney was pleased with the chemistry of that group.

Clemson continues to use three centers with the first-team offense: Hunter Rayburn, Mason Trotter and Matt Bockhorst.

The offense had several issues with a quarterback-center exchange during the scrimmage, much to the chagrin of Swinney.

Running backs Lyn-J Dixon and Will Shipley ran with the first-team offense Saturday while Phil Mafah went with the second team, but Swinney pointed out that scrimmages are about situations, not game-planning.

Receiver Joseph Ngata, who was in a yellow jersey Friday, didn't participate in the scrimmage Saturday.

Swinney, who went to late legendary coach Bobby Bowden's funeral service Saturday said this: "It was a great day. What a life worth lived. It was great to see the Bowdens and the great players who played for him. It was truly a celebration. It was a special day."Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Owen Watterson on any subject.



Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Owen Watterson on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!