Clemson Offense: Breakout Candidates for 2022

College football is littered every year with rising stars or late-emerging players looking to emerge as a breakout.

This year's group of Tigers who have made three or fewer starts could have several players take their games to the next level. Maybe they missed most of last season due to injury or not being ready and needing a redshirt. In some cases, the opportunity just hasn't been there or they've been blocked on the depth chart.

Regardless, here are the top breakout offensive candidates by position for the 2022 season:

Quarterback: Cade Klubnik

Let's break the rule right out of the gate, shall we? Normally, freshmen aren't true breakout candidates because they've never seen any action. But there isn't another option for this position. The quarterback position only allows one player on the field at a time, and while incumbent DJ Uiagalelei appears to be getting the first crack as the starter, it's far from a sure thing that he ends the season that way based on 2021. Uiagalelei ranked last in the ACC in QB rating. Klubnik arrived in the spring to push him, and one of the highest-rated quarterbacks of the 2022 recruiting class nationally has the athleticism to earn game reps.

Running back: Phil Mafah

There are multiple factors helping the second-year running back's case. For one, he got all the first-team reps in the spring with Will Shipley and Kobe Pace sidelined while recovering from 2021 injuries. Secondly, Mafah is good enough to contribute more this season. He was one of the most explosive players on offense last year, producing the longest run (63 yards) by a Clemson player in 2021. Mafah has above-average receiving skills and got better at picking up the blocking scheme. While Shipley and Pace will start the year ahead of Mafah on the depth chart, look for him to push for meaningful carries and serve as a great depth piece. If one of the other two were to go down with an injury, the position would be in good hands with Mafah.

Receiver: Dacari Collins

If there is going to be a resurgence this fall at a position that has seen a production drop-off, it's going to take an established star figuring it all out. Fellow sophomore Beaux Collins, a California native, looks like he's slightly ahead of Dacari in terms of being a big playmaker, but the East Coast Collins became one of the most reliable blockers late last season. Because of injuries, he was forced to make three starts and gain valuable experience. He likely won't be one of the first receivers on the field this year, but at 6-foot-4, Collins is going to be in red-zone packages with a chance to catch his first career touchdowns early. He might be forgotten in some circles, but he has all the physical tools to emerge as a receiver Clemson fans can relate to this fall.

Tight end: Jake Briningstool

Davis Allen is the undisputed returning pass-catcher at this position. Sage Ennis is the most consistent blocker. Briningstool, however, could end up being a mix of both worlds. He caught just three balls in eight games a year ago, but the four-star prospect from the 2021 class has big-play ability. If he's mastered the playbook and built chemistry with Uiagalelei, there could be opportunities for Briningstool's skill set in this offense. Clemson really does use the tight end, and with Kyle Richardson, the passing-game coordinator, also running the position, there could be some creative measures taken to get more tight ends on the field and make them more productive. Briningstool could be a huge recipient of those efforts.

Interior offensive line: Dietrick Pennington

One of Dabo Swinney's favorite fall camp players a year ago, Pennington would've easily factored into the offensive line if it weren't for a knee injury the freshman suffered in the second game of the regular season. Clemson had horrible health up front last year, and Pennington being healthy might've cured some woes, but now that he's back healthy and cleared to play this fall, he's got an opportunity for a big season. Pennington is likely competing with Mitchell Mayes at right guard in one of the fall camp battles to watch this month. Even if he doesn't beat him out, expect Pennington to still earn early snaps. Mayes, entering his third year with the program, hasn't done much to warrant a ton of confidence. Pennington might be a better player right now, despite his inexperience.

Exterior offensive line: Tristan Leigh

Mitch Hyatt is the exception, not the rule. It generally takes a year to figure out how to play offensive line at Clemson. Even the most talented prospects have needed a year of "Power Hour" with strength and conditioning coach Joey Batson and a ton of time learning the playbook to make an impact. That being said, Leigh is the highest-rated O-line recruit Swinney's ever had. The five-star prospect is going to figure it out. He's just too talented. And with reports that he's transformed his body, the 6-6, 315-pound tackle is going to give Clemson options. For example, All-ACC tackle Jordan McFadden has worked some at guard this offseason. One of the reasons might be the emergence of Leigh on the outside.

As a team, Clemson is listed at -600 to win 10 or more games in 2022, according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

