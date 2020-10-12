SI.com
Clemson OC Tony Elliott Felt Like Tigers Had Good Plan for Miami

JP-Priester

In the biggest moment of the young season, the Clemson offense rose to the occasion. 

The Tigers rolled up 550 yards of offense, its most since the season opener against Wake Forest, and they did so with a balanced attack. Clemson had as many passing attempts as running attempts (44) and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was confident the team had a good plan going in.

"Felt like we had a good plan to attack," Elliott said. "You know if we needed to throw the ball, we'd throw the ball or if we needed to run it. And then once we got into the game we were kind of able to figure out, they had two weeks to get ready for us so we were expecting possibly some new stuff, but once we got dialed in on what they were doing guys went out and executed."

Elliott says the team needed a plan that could neutralize a talented defensive front capable of bringing pressure from not only the outside but from the interior as well.

"Overall, tip my hat to what they've done down at Miami man," Elliott said. "They've done a good job of coaching those guys, changing that culture and and again they are very aggressive. Very talented up front. Do a great job of creating interior penetration, and then they can box you in with the speed off the edges. So we had to have a plan for both aspects."

As productive as the offense was against an extremely aggressive defense, Elliott says there were still some opportunities the Tigers did not take advantage of. Something he feels he can use to help keep the players motivated as they move forward.  

"Just proud of the overall performance but the beautiful thing is we left some  stuff out there on the field," Elliott said. "We left a couple of scoring drives on the field, which is gonna be awesome to be able to show these guys and keep them hungry as we move forward."

