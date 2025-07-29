Clemson OL, DT Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
In an award that honors the best interior lineman in college football, the Clemson Tigers have a player on each side of the ball that found themselves on the opening watch list.
Offensive lineman Blake Miller and defensive tackle Peter Woods were announced as two of the 50 returning interior linemen to make the Outland Trophy Watch List, which was announced by The Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday.
The award is allowed to go to both offense and defense, it just has to be from an interior position. Players that are ends or edges are not eligible to be selected for the award.
Miller was added to the watch list following a First Team All-ACC selection and several media members adding him as an honorable mention for an All-American. Starting every game since he arrived on campus in 2022, Miller is the first player to do so since Clelin Ferrell from 2016-18.
The Strongville, Ohio, native looks to return to protect a Clemson offense that had a top-15 ranking in total yards per game, averaging 451.9 yards a contest. Under the guidance of offensive line coach Matt Luke, Miller will look to be one of the first offensive lineman to take off the board during the 2026 NFL Draft, something that he mulled this past offseason before returning for one final year.
On the other side of the ball, Woods has a chance to elevate his game to be an elite threat on the line. The junior finished with three sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss in 2024, including a forced fumble. Playing between the defensive end and the defensive tackle position a season ago, he moved back into the interior full-time.
Another top draft prospect by many analysts, an Outland Trophy win would allow him to soar into the top five of NFL Draft boards come next offseason.
31 players on the offensive side were selected on the shortlist, with 16 guards and 15 offensive tackles. This is the first time that guards have led the player selection since 2012.
Seven players from the ACC made the watch list. The Big 10 and SEC led the charge with the most players on the list with 11 each.
Last year, Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. took home the award. He was then selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.