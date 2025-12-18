Clemson's Defensive Line Brings Opportunity For Others Ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

The Clemson Tigers will see almost a brand-new defensive line during their Pinstripe Bowl matchup on Dec. 27, and there have been players who have stepped up for the opportunity.

Three players on Clemson’s defensive line have opted out of the game thus far: defensive end T.J. Parker and defensive tackles Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart. This means that there will be three open spots on the starting defensive line for others to take advantage of.

Over the course of the bowl game practices, defensive coordinator Tom Allen named two who could be serious contributors for the Clemson defence in the Penn State matchup. He will have options to play on the other side of junior Will Heldt, who announced his return earlier this week.

“I think, you know, up front, Darien Mayo is a guy that I expect big things from moving forward,” Allen said, “and Ari Watford’s another one that has gotten more reps with us because of this time of year, and also the situation at defensive end.”

Heldt also spoke highly of Mayo, a 6-foot-7, 270-pound edge rusher, who saw appearances in six games over the course of this season.

“He’s been coming along really well, so looking forward to him getting some more opportunities,” Heldt said.

In regard to Watford, the Norfolk, Virginia, native has been overcoming a torn ACL injury that he suffered in high school. After being cleared to play in the middle of September, the true freshman has become more confident in his short time on the practice field.

“He’s a guy that’s getting a lot of reps right now, and he’s still gaining confidence,” Allen said. “I think when you have that type of injury, you know, to be able to come back from that, I think there’s just some time that has to elapse. So, it wouldn’t surprise me if you got a chance to see him play, but at the same time, I’m really excited about his future.”

Linebacker Sammy Brown also shouts out redshirt freshman Champ Thompson, saying that the Gainesville, Florida, native could see extensive snaps at Yankee Stadium next weekend.

“Mayo and Champ have really been coming along in these bowl practices, especially Champ,” Brown said. “I’ve been really excited watching the film because he’s been hooping practice, and it’s really cool to see him kind of step up into that role, and I think he’s going to be a good part of our game.”

The Pinstripe Bowl could serve as a tryout for many of these young players, whether it is for a starting spot on next year’s roster or a call to the transfer portal. While all positions on defence will see chances from these players, whether from injury or opt out, Allen is excited to see who will stand out from the group.

“So, you got guys at every level that I’ve mentioned that haven’t played a lot in the beginning of the season, some play a little more in the latter part, but several of those guys are getting a chance here through these bowl practices,” he said, “and obviously going to get a chance during the game.”