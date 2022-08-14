CLEMSON, S.C.- The play of the quarterbacks has been a hot topic of conversation through the first week of fall camp, specifically when it comes to the play of starter DJ Uiagalelei.

After an up and down season, that saw him complete less than 60% of his passes and throw for more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (9), Uiagalelei must be more productive in his second season as Clemson's starting quarterback if the Tigers are to return to the top of the ACC standings.

Off the field, Uiagalelei has no doubt put in the work, as he's dropped 26 pounds and reshaped his body, and according to offensive lineman Marcus Tate, that offseason work is translating onto the practice field.

"I mean yes, big time," Tate said when asked about Uiagalelei's improvement. "He's the hardest working dude on our team, in my eyes. He works his butt off more than anybody."

In fact, Tate has the highest of expectations for Clemson's starting quarterback, insisting that Uiagalelei is on the verge of having one of the biggest bounce-back seasons in the country.

"He's very humble, probably the best teammate on the team as well," Tate said. "You know he's always there for all of us. And that's one thing he did I don't think we saw last year. This year, you know, with the confidence and all the hard work he put in, he's going to put on a show this year. Best quarterback in the nation."

Head coach Dabo Swinney has also taken notice, praising his quarterback's acumen for the game, along with his attention to detail.

“It has been very noticeable,” Swinney said of the difference in Uiagalelei.

“He is a high football IQ guy, he really understands where to go with the ball. You can tell he has worked really hard. He is very conscientious of his fundamentals. He is hard on himself. He grades himself every day."

Clemson is listed at +800 to win the national championship, according to odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!