Despite the fact that starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not be available, the top-ranked Tigers will still head to South Bend as a 6-point favorite, according to BetOnline.ag.

However, just as recently as two weeks ago, the Tigers were considered to be as much as a 15.5-point favorite. Even during the summer when the line had Clemson favored by six in some places, many of the experts thought the Tigers should be favored by two touchdowns.

On top of losing Lawrence, this Clemson team has been hit with a rash of injuries of late on both sides of the ball. Frank Ladson Jr. missed Saturday's win over Boston College and Joseph Ngata is still trying to get back from an abdominal strain and saw very limited snaps on Saturday.

On defense, Tyler Davis and James Skalski, both vital pieces, have missed the past two games. Mike Jones Jr. was out on Saturday as well. Justin Foster has yet to be medically cleared and Xavier Thomas, who was just working his way back into the rotation, will miss the first half due to a targeting ejection in the second half against BC.

The coaches are hopeful that both Davis and Jones will be back in time to play against the Irish but won't know for certain until later in the week. That could certainly affect the betting line moving forward.

No. 4 Notre Dame is coming off a 31-13 win over Georgia Tech in which they were able to rush for 227 yards and Davis is a key piece when it comes to the Clemson run defense.

The last time the two teams met was in the 2018 Cotton Bowl in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, a game the Tigers won 30-3.