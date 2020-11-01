SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson Opens as Road Favorite at Notre Dame

JP-Priester

Despite the fact that starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not be available, the top-ranked Tigers will still head to South Bend as a 6-point favorite, according to BetOnline.ag. 

However, just as recently as two weeks ago, the Tigers were considered to be as much as a 15.5-point favorite. Even during the summer when the line had Clemson favored by six in some places, many of the experts thought the Tigers should be favored by two touchdowns.

On top of losing Lawrence, this Clemson team has been hit with a rash of injuries of late on both sides of the ball. Frank Ladson Jr. missed Saturday's win over Boston College and Joseph Ngata is still trying to get back from an abdominal strain and saw very limited snaps on Saturday.

On defense, Tyler Davis and James Skalski, both vital pieces, have missed the past two games. Mike Jones Jr. was out on Saturday as well. Justin Foster has yet to be medically cleared and Xavier Thomas, who was just working his way back into the rotation, will miss the first half due to a targeting ejection in the second half against BC.

The coaches are hopeful that both Davis and Jones will be back in time to play against the Irish but won't know for certain until later in the week. That could certainly affect the betting line moving forward. 

No. 4 Notre Dame is coming off a 31-13 win over Georgia Tech in which they were able to rush for 227 yards and Davis is a key piece when it comes to the Clemson run defense. 

The last time the two teams met was in the 2018 Cotton Bowl in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, a game the Tigers won 30-3.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Falls From Heisman Frontrunner Position

According to Betonline.ag, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence went from a favorite at +125 before testing positive to +225 after Dabo Swinney announced his star QB will miss the next game against Notre Dame.

Brad Senkiw

by

Tigerpaw51

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Boston College

Clemson will close out its five-game October slate on the final day of the month, as the top-ranked Tigers are slated to host the Boston College Eagles

Zach Lentz

Tee Higgins' Latest Toe Tap Reminiscent of 2019 ACC Title Game Catch

Former Clemson receiver and Cincinnati Bengals rookie Tee Higgins had an impressive 25-yard catch against Tennessee on the sideline with a defender all over him.

Brad Senkiw

Christian Wilkins Nabs First Career Interception

Former Clemson Tiger and current Miami Dolphin defensive tackle Christian Wilkins nabbed his first career interception of the his career in the first quarter of the Dolphins home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Zach Lentz

What We Learned From Clemson's Escape Against Boston College

Sometimes there are as many lessons to learn coming out of a win as a loss, and Clemson's 34-28 win over Boston College is a great example.

Brad Senkiw

Dabo Swinney Updates Clemson's 'Unbelievable' Recent Rash of Injuries

From quarterback Trevor Lawrence's positive test for COVID-19 to losing five other starters for the No. 1 Clemson's game against Boston College, it's was quite the week for Dabo Swinney.

Brad Senkiw

Tony Elliott Compares Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei to Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has confidence in freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei after watching him lead the Tigers back from an 18-point deficit.

JP-Priester

Clemson Overcomes First-Half Defensive Struggles to Rally Past Boston College

It was far from pretty but Clemson's defense made just enough stops to hold off Boston College Saturday as the Tigers overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the Eagles.

Christopher Hall

Uncommon Victory Gives Clemson Confidence Going Forward

Clemson rallied from an 18-point first half deficit to defeat Boston College Saturday. Head coach Dabo Swinney said the victory will give the Tigers confidence heading into their matchup with Notre Dame.

Travis Boland

Clemson Running Back Travis Etienne Becomes ACC's All-Time Leading Rusher

Clemson running back Travis Etienne passed N.C. State legend Ted Brown's mark of 4,602 career rushing yards to set a new ACC record.

Brad Senkiw