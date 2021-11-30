Clemson Places 10 Tigers on All-ACC List
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Coastal Division champion Pitt leads the 2021 All-ACC Football Teams announced on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh filled a total of 12 spots on the first, second and third teams. Clemson followed with 10 selections, while Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest, Boston College and NC State each had eight honorees.
Each of the conference’s 14 teams earned at least three selections to the All-ACC teams, which were chosen by a voting panel of 50 media members and each of the league’s head coaches. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote, and one point for each third-team selection.
2021 All-ACC Football Teams
First-Team Offense
QB - Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 181
RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 187
RB - Mataeo Durant, Duke, 154
WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 186
WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 161
WR - Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, 131 (tie)
WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 131 (tie)
TE - Jelani Woods, Virginia, 134
AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 126
OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 170
OT - Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 104
OG - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 156
OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 65
C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 86
First-Team Defense
DE - Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, 189
DE - Cody Roscoe, Syracuse, 112
DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 133
DT - Corey Durden, NC State, 78 (tie)
DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 78 (tie)
LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 148
LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 134
LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 128
CB - Mario Goodrich, Clemson, 110
CB - Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 105
S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 106
S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 92
First-Team Special Teams
PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 183
P - Trenton Gill, NC State, 142
SP - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 146
Second-Team Offense
QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 80
RB - Ty Chandler, North Carolina, 120
RB - Pat Garwo, Boston College, 86
WR - Charleston Rambo, Miami, 126
WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State, 110
WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 91
TE - Lucas Krull, Pitt, 80
AP - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 77
OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 94
OT - Carter Warren, Pitt, 69
OG - Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 62
OG - DJ Scaife, Miami, 56
C - Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia, 62
Second-Team Defense
DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 108
DE - Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt, 98
DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 72
DT - Myles Murphy, North Carolina, 69
LB - Yasir Addullah, Louisville, 92
LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 84
LB - Quez Jackson, Georgia Tech, 71 (tie)
LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 71 (tie)
CB - Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 76
CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 60 (tie)
CB - Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, 60 (tie)
S - Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, 76
S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 68
Second-Team Special Teams
PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 87
P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 98
SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 112
Third-Team Offense
QB - Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, 68
RB - Jashaun Corbin, Florida State, 62
RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 54
WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 77
WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 37
WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32
TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 72
AP - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 75
OT - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 68
OT - Gabe Houy, Pitt, 44
OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 53
OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 53
C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 53
Third-Team Defense
DE - Keir Thomas, Florida State, 53
DE - Xavier Thomas, Clemson, 52
DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 60
DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 51
LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 45
LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 40
LB - Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina, 39
CB - Brandon Sebastian, Boston College, 58
CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 40
S - Cam'Ron Kelly, North Carolina, 61
S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 58
Third-Team Special Teams
PK - Sam Scarton, Pitt, 55
P - Peter Moore, Virginia Tech, 83
SP - Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech, 57