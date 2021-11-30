Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Clemson Places 10 Tigers on All-ACC List
    Publish date:

    Clemson Places 10 Tigers on All-ACC List

    Clemson followed with 10 selections, while Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest, Boston College and NC State each had eight honorees.
    Author:

    Ken Ruinard USA Today Network

    Clemson followed with 10 selections, while Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest, Boston College and NC State each had eight honorees.

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Coastal Division champion Pitt leads the 2021 All-ACC Football Teams announced on Tuesday.

    Pittsburgh filled a total of 12 spots on the first, second and third teams. Clemson followed with 10 selections, while Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest, Boston College and NC State each had eight honorees.

    Each of the conference’s 14 teams earned at least three selections to the All-ACC teams, which were chosen by a voting panel of 50 media members and each of the league’s head coaches. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote, and one point for each third-team selection.

    2021 All-ACC Football Teams

    First-Team Offense

    QB - Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 181

    RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 187

    RB - Mataeo Durant, Duke, 154

    WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 186

    WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 161

    WR - Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, 131 (tie)

    WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 131 (tie)

    TE - Jelani Woods, Virginia, 134

    AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 126

    OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 170

    OT - Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 104

    OG - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 156

    OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 65

    C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 86

    First-Team Defense

    DE - Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, 189

    DE - Cody Roscoe, Syracuse, 112

    DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 133

    DT - Corey Durden, NC State, 78 (tie)

    DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 78 (tie)

    LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 148

    LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 134

    LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 128

    CB - Mario Goodrich, Clemson, 110

    CB - Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 105

    S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 106

    S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 92

    First-Team Special Teams

    PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 183

    P - Trenton Gill, NC State, 142

    SP - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 146

    Second-Team Offense

    QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 80

    RB - Ty Chandler, North Carolina, 120

    RB - Pat Garwo, Boston College, 86

    WR - Charleston Rambo, Miami, 126

    WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State, 110

    WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 91

    TE - Lucas Krull, Pitt, 80

    AP - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 77

    OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 94

    OT - Carter Warren, Pitt, 69

    OG - Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 62

    OG - DJ Scaife, Miami, 56

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17245339_168387971_lowres

    Clemson Places 10 Tigers on All-ACC List

    Clemson followed with 10 selections, while Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest, Boston College and NC State each had eight honorees.

    Ken Ruinard USA Today Network

    Andrew Booth Jr. Turns In Stellar Performance Against Rival Gamecocks

    After having no interceptions over the first ten games, Andrew Booth Jr picked off three passes over the final two games of the regular season, including two in the shutout win over the rival Gamecocks.

    IMG_5019

    Clemson Tiger: Portal Tracker

    The Clemson Tigers' Portal Tracker keeps track of Tigers who have entered the portal.

    C - Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia, 62

    Second-Team Defense

    DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 108

    DE - Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt, 98

    DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 72

    DT - Myles Murphy, North Carolina, 69

    LB - Yasir Addullah, Louisville, 92

    LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 84

    LB - Quez Jackson, Georgia Tech, 71 (tie)

    LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 71 (tie)

    CB - Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 76

    CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 60 (tie)

    CB - Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, 60 (tie)

    S - Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, 76

    S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 68

    Second-Team Special Teams

    PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 87

    P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 98

    SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 112

    Third-Team Offense

    QB - Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, 68

    RB - Jashaun Corbin, Florida State, 62

    RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 54

    WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 77

    WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 37

    WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32

    TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 72

    AP - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 75

    OT - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 68

    OT - Gabe Houy, Pitt, 44

    OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 53

    OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 53

    C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 53

    Third-Team Defense

    DE - Keir Thomas, Florida State, 53

    DE - Xavier Thomas, Clemson, 52

    DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 60

    DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 51

    LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 45

    LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 40

    LB - Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina, 39

    CB - Brandon Sebastian, Boston College, 58

    CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 40

    S - Cam'Ron Kelly, North Carolina, 61

    S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 58

    Third-Team Special Teams

    PK - Sam Scarton, Pitt, 55

    P - Peter Moore, Virginia Tech, 83

    SP - Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech, 57

    More Clemson

    USATSI_17245339_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson Places 10 Tigers on All-ACC List

    15 seconds ago
    Ken Ruinard USA Today Network
    Football

    Andrew Booth Jr. Turns In Stellar Performance Against Rival Gamecocks

    21 minutes ago
    IMG_5019
    Football

    Clemson Tiger: Portal Tracker

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17248205_168387971_lowres
    Recruiting

    With No ACCCG to Prepare for, Clemson Coaches Will Now Hit Recruiting Trail

    21 hours ago
    Justyn Ross vs Georgia in Charlotte, NC
    Football

    Clemson's Justyn Ross, FSU's McKenzie Milton Named ACC's Piccolo Award Winners

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17246492_168387971_lowres
    Football

    5 Clemson Storylines Heading into Strange Week

    Nov 29, 2021
    Brent Venables vs Georgia Tech 2021
    Football

    Multiple Reports Link Brent Venables to Oklahoma Opening

    Nov 28, 2021
    USATSI_17246402
    Football

    Grading the Tigers' 30-0 Win Over the Gamecocks

    Nov 28, 2021