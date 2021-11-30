Clemson Places 10 Tigers on All-ACC List

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Coastal Division champion Pitt leads the 2021 All-ACC Football Teams announced on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh filled a total of 12 spots on the first, second and third teams. Clemson followed with 10 selections, while Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest, Boston College and NC State each had eight honorees.

Each of the conference’s 14 teams earned at least three selections to the All-ACC teams, which were chosen by a voting panel of 50 media members and each of the league’s head coaches. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote, and one point for each third-team selection.

2021 All-ACC Football Teams

First-Team Offense

QB - Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 181

RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 187

RB - Mataeo Durant, Duke, 154

WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 186

WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 161

WR - Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, 131 (tie)

WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 131 (tie)

TE - Jelani Woods, Virginia, 134

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 126

OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 170

OT - Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 104

OG - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 156

OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 65

C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 86

First-Team Defense

DE - Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, 189

DE - Cody Roscoe, Syracuse, 112

DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 133

DT - Corey Durden, NC State, 78 (tie)

DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 78 (tie)

LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 148

LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 134

LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 128

CB - Mario Goodrich, Clemson, 110

CB - Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 105

S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 106

S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 92

First-Team Special Teams

PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 183

P - Trenton Gill, NC State, 142

SP - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 146

Second-Team Offense

QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 80

RB - Ty Chandler, North Carolina, 120

RB - Pat Garwo, Boston College, 86

WR - Charleston Rambo, Miami, 126

WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State, 110

WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 91

TE - Lucas Krull, Pitt, 80

AP - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 77

OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 94

OT - Carter Warren, Pitt, 69

OG - Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 62

OG - DJ Scaife, Miami, 56

C - Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia, 62

Second-Team Defense

DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 108

DE - Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt, 98

DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 72

DT - Myles Murphy, North Carolina, 69

LB - Yasir Addullah, Louisville, 92

LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 84

LB - Quez Jackson, Georgia Tech, 71 (tie)

LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 71 (tie)

CB - Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 76

CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 60 (tie)

CB - Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, 60 (tie)

S - Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, 76

S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 68

Second-Team Special Teams

PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 87

P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 98

SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 112

Third-Team Offense

QB - Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, 68

RB - Jashaun Corbin, Florida State, 62

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 54

WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 77

WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 37

WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32

TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 72

AP - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 75

OT - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 68

OT - Gabe Houy, Pitt, 44

OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 53

OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 53

C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 53

Third-Team Defense

DE - Keir Thomas, Florida State, 53

DE - Xavier Thomas, Clemson, 52

DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 60

DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 51

LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 45

LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 40

LB - Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina, 39

CB - Brandon Sebastian, Boston College, 58

CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 40

S - Cam'Ron Kelly, North Carolina, 61

S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 58

Third-Team Special Teams

PK - Sam Scarton, Pitt, 55

P - Peter Moore, Virginia Tech, 83

SP - Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech, 57