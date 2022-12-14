Clemson Practice Observations: Orange Bowl Prep Day 2

CLEMSON — Rainy conditions forced the Tigers inside as No. 7 Clemson continues to prep for its Orange Bowl matchup against Tennessee.

The first five periods were open to the media and All Clemson has some observations.

Offense

— With practice being moved inside, much of the viewing periods were spent on ball security drills with the receivers and running backs. Only once did a player fumble, and it was not anyone on the two deep. Coaches were also working on blocking with the wideouts.

— This is no doubt Cade Klubnik's offense now. The freshman is taking an active role in the leadership department. Klubnik never does anything halfway, and he is always wide open. Even when running from one drill to the next.

— Will Shipley was noticeably upset with himself after mishandling a short kickoff. Dabo Swinney went over and coached the sophomore back up after the mistake.

– After being in yellow yesterday, TE Davis Allen was in a green jersey on Wednesday, taking part in all drills that the media were allowed to view. OL Walker Parks was also in green.

– The practice began with some special teams work. Antonio Williams, Will Shipley and Will Taylor were fielding the punts.

Jason Priester

Defense

— The Tigers had several defensive players wearing green jerseys. Safety Tyler Venables, safety Andrew Mukuba and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro were all wearing green jerseys today. It is interesting to note, Mukuba’s right ankle was taped. He was still wearing his elbow brace as well. Green jersey, of course, means a player can participate in all drills except good-on-good or any tackling drill.

— Cornerback Jeadyn Lukus was wearing a yellow jersey for the second straight day. We are told he is still suffering from a shoulder injury that he hurt in the regular season. He is expected to have surgery after the bowl game.

— With Trenton Simpson not available for the Orange Bowl due to an ankle injury and Malcolm Greene out, Clemson was practicing several guys at the SAM/Nickel position on Wednesday. Of course, Wade Woodaz was playing the position, along with Jalyn Phillips, R.J. Mickens and Mukuba during the time we were allowed to watch practice.

— Payton Page was playing first at defensive tackle when the Tigers started practicing with the scout team.

Will Vandervort

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/