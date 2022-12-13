Clemson Practice Observations: Orange Bowl Prep is Underway

CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 7 Clemson began practicing for the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl against Tennessee this week, and the Tigers were on the field Tuesday afternoon.

About five periods of action were open to the media. Here are offensive and defensive observations, including injury updates:

Offense

— Clemson practiced Tuesday without tight end Davis Allen, who was out with an illness. He was in attendance and watching but didn't participate in any drills.

— Cade Klubnik assumed the duties of the No. 1 quarterback with DJ Uiagalelei having entered the transfer portal. Klubnik ran all drills open to the media with the first team, including the tempo drill. He delivered accurate and quick passes to keep the offense moving.

— Uiagalelei was not present at practice. Dabo Swinney said the junior QB wanted to stay with the team through the bowl game but it wasn't feasible with the small window Uiagalelei has to find a new school.

— Hunter Johnson served as the No. 2 QB. The Northwestern transfer and graduate student is finishing his last year of eligibility with the Tigers after beginning his career with Clemson back in 2017.

— Right guard Walker Parks was in a green non-contact jersey, but he still ran with the first-team offense during the tempo drill.

— Domonique Thomas was the No. 3 running back behind Will Shipley and Phil Mafah. Kobe Pace, who was third on the depth chart, entered the transfer portal last week.

— Clemson is thin at receiver for this bowl game and that was evident at practice. Joseph Ngata, Adam Randall and Antonio Williams were the starters with Brannon Spector rotating in with the first team. Cole Turner appeared to be the No. 1 option with the second team, and he'll see playing time against the Vols. There isn't much after that with Beaux Collins (shoulder) out for the year and E.J. Williams in the transfer portal.

— With Allen sidelined, Jake Briningstool got all of the first-team reps and looked sharp with Klubnik getting him the ball.

Brad Senkiw

Defense

– Clemson was without both DE Myles Murphy and LB Trenton Simpson. Murphy has opted out of the bowl game, choosing to go ahead and focus on getting ready for the NFL Draft, while Simpson is out after reinjuring his ankle. No word yet on Simpson's future plans regarding the draft.

– DT Bryan Bresee practiced and plans to play in the bowl game. DE K.J. Henry, DE Justin Mascoll and DT Tyler Davis also practiced and are planning to play.

– Murphy's absence does leave the Tigers a little thin at DE. With Xavier Thomas already out, that leaves reserve Greg Williams, along with redshirt freshmen Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson potentially having to play bigger roles behind the veterans Henry and Mascoll.

– The defense was also without DT Ruke Orhorhoro and CB Jaedyn Lukus, who were both in the yellow jersey.

– DT coach Nick Eason was coaching his players hard right off the bat, telling them that some of them think they have already arrived when they have not.

– S Tyler Venables S Jalyn Phillips and CB Nate Wiggins were all sporting the green jerseys, meaning they could participate in drills, but no contact. Venables had his right leg taped up.

– Freshman CB Myles Oliver was back on the practice field after missing all season with an injury. He was also in a green jersey.

Jason Priester

The Tigers return to the practice field Wednesday. Check back with All Clemson for more observations and updates from the open media portion.

