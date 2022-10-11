Clemson Preparing for Florida State Offense That Is 'Total Package'

Coming off what was arguably its most complete performance of the season in the win over Boston College, the Clemson defense now gets set for one of its biggest challenges of the season.

The No. 4 Tigers (6-0, 4-0) will travel to Tallahassee this weekend for a primetime matchup with Florida State (4-2, 2-2) to face a Seimoles offense that, according to defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, can do a little bit of everything.

"I mean, it's a total package offense," Goodwin said. "They returned seven starters and added some huge pieces through the transfer portal."

The biggest challenge will be attempting to slow down quarterback Jordan Travis. The redshirt junior is off to the best start of his career, averaging 235 yards per game and having thrown nine touchdowns to just three interceptions.

However, where Travis can really hurt a defense is in the running game. The quarterback ran for 108 yards in the 19-17 loss to NC State and comes in rushing for 54 yards per game.

"Obviously, his ability to extend plays and him being a major factor in the run game for them," Goodwin said. "And he's gained experience, and growing more as a passer as well. It'll be a huge, tremendous challenge. Gotta do a great job with scramble lanes, and zone drops underneath. We got to have vision so we can come off and tackle as well."

On top of a strong running game that comes in averaging more than 200 yards per game, Goodwin is also preparing his group for a dynamic group of wideouts, led by Johnny Wilson and Oregon transfer Mycah Pittman. Each has caught 21 passes this season and the two have combined for 677 yards and six touchdowns. Ontraria Wilson is another weapon in the passing game and has recorded 18 receptions for 298 yards.

"No. 8 (Treshaun Ward) is as good of a running back as we faced all year," Goodwin said. "We'll see what his injury status is, I think he got a shoulder or something on Saturday night against NC State. Then receivers, obviously 14 (Wilson) has got tremendous size. And those other guys, that kid from Oregon (Pittman) does a great job in the slot, he's a really, really good player. And number 80 (Wilson) is a solid, solid player does a lot of things well, can take the top off the defense."

