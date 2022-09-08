Cade Klubnik is a true dual-threat quarterback. He's as good at making plays with his legs as he is with his arm.

The true freshman's ability to make plays outside of the pocket was on full display Monday night in Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech. Klubnik completed multiple passes on designed rollouts in his one and only offensive series and did so with pinpoint accuracy.

The true freshman is also just as comfortable standing tall in the pocket and completing passes downfield but readily admits that when he is able to use his ability to scramble, it makes defenses have to work that much harder.

"Oh yeah, I love doing both," Klubnik said. "I love dropping back and doing that, but getting outside of the pocket, it forces defenses to not stay in the same position, and to be able to do both, it's hard to play as a defense because you can't just play heavy in the box. You have to follow the quarterback, follow the running back outside on the edge."

Making throws while on the move has been a staple of Klubnik's game since he started playing varsity at the high school level. It's a style of play that helped him guide Austin Westlake to multiple state titles.

"You don't really think about it, you just kind of do it," Klubnik said. "I think it's just kind of another part of the quarterback position. I think over the past 10 or 15 years, that has become way more of a thing. You see full roll-outs but also see half-roll-outs where guys will take five or six steps and reset and it's all about moving the pocket, moving the defense, getting them out of position, creating more opportunities. From a mechanics standpoint, at the end of the day, it's throwing a football."

Klubnik was an early enrollee, arriving at Clemson back in January as the nation's top-rated high school quarterback. Since then, he's taken huge jumps in his development, not only physically but mentally, especially when it comes to learning all of the protections that are required to play at the collegiate level.

"Playbook and protections are where I've made most strides," Klubnik said. "I am so happy I came in January. I can't imagine learning all of this in fall camp, although it can be done. Antonio Williams is killing it right now while doing it. At the quarterback position, there is a lot you need to do."

However, despite the impressive debut that saw him go 4-for-6 for 49 yards with one touchdown pass, Klubnik is fully aware that he is still growing as a player, and he's looking forward to taking that next step in the process.

"Going forward, the biggest thing I'm excited to learn is game prep," Klubnik said. "Picking up on defenses, seeing strategies and seeing what coaches are seeing and learning how to prepare for a game each week."

