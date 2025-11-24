Clemson QB Cade Klubnik Reflects on Second Quarter Curtain Call in Final Home Game
When Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik went to the sideline for the final time in his collegiate career, a wave of emotions struck him as he raised his helmet to the Memorial Stadium crowd.
A College Football Playoff appearance, two ACC Championships and now tied for the most games played for a quarterback in a Clemson uniform, Klubnik had many to thank after the Tigers’ win over Furman on Saturday night, the team’s final game at home of the season.
The Austin, Texas, native believes that he gave everything to the school, making the moment even better.
“That was a really cool moment,” Klubnik said. “It meant a lot, it meant a lot, I mean, I don’t really have any words to describe it. Just a really cool moment that, you know, I feel like I’ve just gave everything I have in the last four years, and there’s been so many great moments and tough moments, too.”
The moment during the game wasn’t scripted, but head coach Dabo Swinney wanted to give his quarterback the moment that he deserved. He thought that he was “in the moment” necessary when the time came.
“That all worked out well, but that was just kind of in the moment as far as ‘Hey, let’s call a timeout and let’s get No. 2 out of there,’” Swinney said after the game. “I mean, he’s been a warrior for us, I mean, he really has, and cool moment for him.”
Klubnik embodied Swinney’s Clemson culture, leading to him throwing for a total of 9,662 yards, 73 passing touchdowns and an additional 16 rushing scores. The Clemson head coach said that the numbers shown put into the work that he puts in while nobody is looking, as well as being the team’s natural leader.
“Cade’s all in, all the time. I mean, he just doesn’t flinch,” Swinney said. “He’s a leader, takes ownership, he sets a great example in everything he does. This kid, he’s in the building all the time. I mean, he’s played through a lot of pain, he’s gritty, he’s tough. His example, you can’t quantify it, what he’s shown these young guys in how he prepares, how he practices, is the same guy every day.”
Klubnik’s mental toughness and ability to go through adversity have been one of his biggest strengths, seeing the positive outcomes while making one final look around the Death Valley crowd. While also thinking about going to the NFL Draft last season, the senior has no regrets with any decision or experience that occurred over his last four years.
“This place means so much to me, and the place is awesome for the people are what make it, and the fans, the coaches, the players that I’m with, the staff, just the incredible environment that I’ve been able to be a part of for the last four years,” Klubnik said. “And just, you know, it was emotional and just knowing that it was my last time, but I think that, you know, I get to leave here with no regrets and definitely enjoyed every second of it.”
“Just being able to walk off that field one last time and, you know, have the support of everybody around it meant a lot,” he added.
The Clemson quarterback will have two eligible games remaining this season, beginning next week against in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.