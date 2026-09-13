Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Expected to Miss ACC Opener vs. North Carolina

Last night, Clemson captured its first win of the 2026 season, 22-7, against Georgia Southern for its home-opener.

One of the biggest headlines from the matchup was true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds playing a majority of the game after the initial starter, Christopher Vizzina, was taken out after only three drives.

Many thought the reason for Vizzina’s absence was due to his play, as he threw an interception on the final drive that he was out there for. However, head coach Dabo Swinney said at halftime that the redshirt junior had injured his non-throwing arm, which forced him to keep Vizzina on the bench.

Reynolds went on to finish the contest in his absence, completing 16-of-27 passes for 178 yards while adding another 38 yards on the ground. And while Swinney said the performance helped him, he still wanted to get the veteran signal caller back out there before learning of his injury.

“We wanted to get him back in there, but his left arm was numb, basically,” Swinney said post-game. “He was still going to go, and I’m like, ‘No, no, I mean, we need like two arms. Make sure we got two.’ So we’ll see. Hopefully it’s nothing bad.”

Now, it’s been revealed that Vizzina suffered an elbow injury during the contest and is expected to miss at least the Tigers’ ACC opener against North Carolina next weekend, as first-reported by 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz. He is officially week-to-week.

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina suffered an elbow injury vs. Georgia Southern yesterday and is currently expected to miss at least the Tigers’ upcoming game against North Carolina, sources tell @CBSSports.



Freshman Tait Reynolds is expected to start vs. UNC. pic.twitter.com/WSnMaIGjwo — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 13, 2026

Obviously, Reynolds will now be the starter entering the Week 3 matchup against an undefeated Tar Heels squad. It will be his first career start.

In his Week 2 performance, many fans and media were impressed by the true freshman, who showed flashes of an elite dual-threat quarterback. Swinney agrees with the sentiment, but he also believes that there’s tons of room for improvement, saying Reynolds “did some really boneheaded stuff,” too.

“Yeah, I mean, you look around College Football. I mean, the best offenses have a guy at quarterback that can move,” Swinney explained after the contest. “When things are covered, when things break down, and I mean none are more of a perfect example than that third-and-10. I mean, he gets outside, they got him, and then they don’t have him, and then he outruns them. So yeah, that’s why we recruited him. And you see his arm talent, I mean, his arm talent is really special.”

“But, you know, we just need to polish him up and hone him in, and he’s just got to continue to play, and he’ll get better. But no question he’s gifted that way… So there’s a lot to be excited about, but pump the brakes because, you know, he did some really boneheaded stuff, and I was losing my mind on the sideline because it’s simple to me.”

Clemson returns to the field next Saturday afternoon, hosting North Carolina at Memorial Stadium as the team begins its ACC schedule. The game kicks off at noon and will air on ESPN.

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