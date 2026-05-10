How to Watch the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club

The second major of the year is here.

The PGA Championship will be contested at Aronimink Golf Club just outside of Philadelphia.

Of course, there’s an abundance of storylines to look out for. Will Scottie Scheffler successfully defend his title? Will Rory McIlroy get halfway to the single-season Grand Slam? Will Michael Block capture the imagination of the golf world again? (Some reading this are eye-rolling right now).

How can you watch it all unfold? See the viewing options for all four rounds below:

Thursday, May 14, Round 1

6:45 a.m.–Noon (ESPN+)

Main telecast: 12–7 p.m. (ESPN)

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.–7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured holes (Nos. 15, 16, 17): 8 a.m.–8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Friday, May 15, Round 2

7 a.m.–Noon (ESPN+)

Main telecast: 12–8 p.m. (ESPN)

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.–7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured holes (Nos. 15, 16, 17): 8 a.m.–8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 16, Round 3

8–10 a.m. (ESPN+)

10 a.m.–1 p.m. (ESPN)

Featured groups: 8 a.m.–7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured holes (Nos. 13, 16, 17): 10:45 a.m.–7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Main telecast: 1–7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, May 17, Round 4

8–10 a.m. (ESPN+)

10 a.m.–1 p.m. (ESPN)

Featured groups: 8 a.m.–7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured holes (Nos. 13, 16, 17): 10:45 a.m.–7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Main telecast: 1–7 p.m. (CBS)

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