Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei Excited About Playing at 'Wide Receiver U'

Clemson's ability to recruit and produce big-time receivers was a big draw for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who's calls this year's pass-catchers the best in college football.

When D.J. Uiagalelei went through the recruiting process, he wanted to make sure whichever school he chose had the pass-catchers to help make him successful.

So the Clemson quarterback picked a school that likes to go by "Wide Receiver U" because of the immense talent it's produced at the key position.

"I wanted to surround myself with great weapons," Uiagalelei, a first-year starter, said. "I had great weapons in high school. I didn't want to go through a drop-off. I didn't want to go to a school without great receivers. Coming to Clemson means 'Wide Receiver U.' All the great receivers they've put out, the great receivers I have now, I'm definitely excited."

From Sammy Watkins to Mike Williams to Hunter Renfrow to Tee Higgins, Clemson has helped get numerous receivers to the NFL in the last 10 years. This season, the Tigers have a star in Justyn Ross and several hungry pass-catchers looking to emerge and live up to their hyped, star status.

"I think we definitely do have the deepest receiver room in the country and the best receiving corps in the country by far," Uiagalelei said. "We have some guys, like Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson, they've played a little bit but because of injuries, they haven't been on the field as much. They will this year and they're definitely going to show a lot of people."

Ngata and Ladson are now upperclassmen who have a chance to shine, but Uiagalelei also has young talent to work with, including rising star E.J. Williams, Canadian sensation Ajou Ajou and a pair of big-time freshmen.

One of them, Beaux Collins, played with Uiagalelei at St. John's Bosco High School in California.

"I've thrown a lot of touchdowns to him. I've thrown a lot of yards to him," Uiagalelei said about Collins. "I'm glad he's here at Clemson."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Owen Watterson on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!