Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Reflects on First Start vs. BC in 2020

DJ Uiagalelei recalls the day that Dabo Swinney informed him he was making his first start against Boston College, which Clemson plays Saturday at 7:30 p.m. two years later.

DJ Uiagalelei recalls that it was a Thursday around noon when Clemson head coach walked into the room to inform the young quarterback that he'd be the starter against Boston College. 

Trevor Lawrence, who's now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, tested positive for COVID-19 that week, and it was Uiagalelei's first chance at running the offense as a freshman. 

"It was definitely a crazy day when I found out," Uiagalelei said. "I was just watching film because when he came in and talked to me, told me that Trevor was out with COVID and I had no clue until I found that out. And then he told me I was going to start. So it was crazy. 

"It was definitely surreal moment. I had no clue, but it was cool."

To that point in the 2020 season, Uiagalelei had thrown less than 20 passes in his career. Against Boston College that day, he threw 41, completing 30 of his throws for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 25 yards and one score. 

Uiagalelei led the Tigers to a come-from-behind 34-28 victory to keep a perfect season going. He threw for 439 yards the following week in a loss at Notre Dame.

"Going into the game, I feel like I prepared well before I knew I was going to be starting," Uiagalelei said. "I prepared like every day I was going to be the starter. Whenever my chance happened, I was be able to take full advantage of it and go out there in the game and play well and be able to win."

Uiagalelei said it gave him satisfaction to know that all the hard work he had put in before and after arriving at Clemson had him ready. 

Two years later, Uiagalelei will lead No. 5 Clemson at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Boston College once again undefeated and looking to keep control in the ACC Atlantic Division. Uiagalelei is coming off a big win over NC State in which he produced three total touchdowns and over 280 total yards in a 30-20 victory.  

After struggling last season, Uiagalelei has bounced back to rank fourth in the ACC at 248 passing yards per game, and he's thrown 11 touchdown passes with just one interception. 

Uiagalelei heads into his 20th start at quarterback for the Tigers reflecting on how far he's come as a person and a football player.

"I've grown a lot. I think a lot," Uiagalelei said. "Definitely physically mentally, I think I'm definitely a different person from what I was two years ago. I feel like just growing a lot in every aspects of life, football and just everything. I feel like growing everywhere."

