Clemson QB Tait Reynolds Talks Motivation, Emotions After Winning Starting Job

It’s not often that Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney goes out of his way to start a true freshman quarterback early in the season, but he went out of his way to start Tait Reynolds in the program’s third game of the 2026 season.

The Queen Creek, Arizona, native getting the starting role is a new first for Swinney, being the earliest he’s started a true freshman at quarterback in his entire career. However, it isn’t without Swinney consistently calling Reynolds “special”, even calling him a “unicorn” when talking about him as a recent signee last December for the 2026 class.

For Reynolds himself, he made a promise to Clemson fans on Wednesday afternoon: he will give the job his all.

“Every day, every second of the day, I’m just trying to be my best,” he said. “I work hard, and I just get after it, and it’s really everything I do.”

After playing extended snaps in the Tigers’ win over Georgia Southern this past weekend, Reynolds was “sore” the morning after the late night win, but the plethora of experience that he gained throughout the contest has Clemson ready to start a true freshman to begin ACC play this weekend. He gives a lot of credit to offensive coordinator Chad Morris regarding the unit’s gameplan with each game.

Now, the two are putting their heads together to devise a gameplan for the Tar Heels, and Reynolds has told Morris about his preferences for what he thinks will get the offense going after two slow showings.

“They make a great game plan throughout the week, and I just go back and study and I just tell him the things I like and the things I think that will work really well, and the things he thinks work great,” Reynolds said, “and, I mean, he’s the mastermind.”

The freshman’s competition for the job since the spring doesn’t just come naturally, it comes from the five siblings that he had growing up and all having an immense athletic ability. The youngest of three boys, Reynolds was always pushed by his older brothers, and even given motivation by his younger sister, Emma, who is going to Oklahoma to play softball next year.

Now, he’s took that competition to Clemson’s quarterback room, winning the job by the middle of September.

“There’s a lot of stories that can be told with all the holes in our basement and all the walls and all the stuff and all the times we got in trouble for that,” Reynolds recalled. “So, it’s funny to look back at it now, but we get in trouble in the moment, for sure.”

As the Tigers look to get back to their form of the Swinney teams of old, that will now start with Reynolds, who should experience some growing pains and learning experiences throughout his freshman season, but has the confidence to get the program where it needs to be in 2026.

He’s also going to bring the energy, which will be imperative for a Clemson offense needing a spark to get the season going. Swinney will rely on a recent high school graduate to do so.

“It’s just bringing energy every single day,” Reynolds said. “I think we take great pride in that, kind of just bringing energy to practice and getting after it and really just trying to be our best every single day.”

Enjoy our content? Make ClemsonOnSI a preferred source to see more stories from us on Google by clicking here.