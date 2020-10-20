SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Admires Peyton Manning

Brad Senkiw

Trevor Lawrence doesn't have any "idols."

That's not something he would label any human being, the Clemson quarterback said, but Lawrence does share a strong admiration for a legendary college and NFL star who played the same position: Peyton Manning.

"He's an awesome football player," Lawrence said about the former Tennessee Vol, Indianapolis Colt and Denver Bronco. "I think he's lived his life in a way that you can admire just from I've never really heard anything bad about him. I think he's always really handled himself in a good manner with respect, so that's something that I look up to."

And that's just off the field. Lawrence says Manning's success "speaks for itself." Son of former Ole Miss and New Orleans star quarterback Archie Manning, Peyton Manning won 39 games as a starter, an SEC record at the time, at Tennessee. 

He went on to become the first selection of the 1998 NFL Draft and led the Colts to an NFL championship in Super Bowl XLI. Manning then won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos. He was a five-time NFL MVP before retiring after the 2015 season with 71,940 passing yards and 539 career touchdowns in his career. 

Lawrence grew up a Vols fan and wears No. 16, the same as Manning, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. The two have connected in Lawrence's young career. Lawrence attended the Manning Passing Academy in the summer of 2019, and the two have texted back and forth over the last couple of years. 

Now, Lawrence is having a similar career. He's already won 30 games as a starter at Clemson and is the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, an award that alluded Manning. Lawrence has thrown for 1,544 yards and 15 touchdowns with one interception in 2020 to lead the No. 1 Tigers to a 5-0 record.

Lawrence could join him as the top pick in the draft next spring, although it doesn't appear he'll end up with the Colts or the Broncos. 

Still, his size, arm strength and mental ability put him in a category to follow in Manning's footsteps. 

"He's a person who has lived his life in a way that I look up to and respect for sure," Lawrence said. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Ryan Linthicum Set to Enroll Early at Clemson

Ryan Linthicum, one of the top centers in the 2021 recruiting class and SI All-American candidate, announced Monday that he plans on enrolling early at Clemson.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Key to Success is Simple: Develop Your Players

While Dabo Swinney admits there are exceptions to the rule, like Myles Murphy or Bryan Bresee–who enroll as ready-to-play athletes, Swinney will always take pride in the way his program develops these diamonds in the rough.

Zach Lentz

2021 RB Will Shipley Reportedly Set To Enroll Early at Clemson

SI All American candidate Will Shipley, one of Clemson's top committed prospects for the 2021 recruiting cycle, is reportedly set to enroll early in favor of playing his senior season in the spring

JP-Priester

Clemson's Tony Elliott Says QB Trevor Lawrence Makes Everyone Better

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the unselfishness and tireless work ethic of quarterback Trevor Lawrence makes everyone around him better.

JP-Priester

Trevor Lawrence, Amari Rodgers Named ACC Players of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

Zach Lentz

Monday Review: Clemson's Offense

The Clemson Tigers record-setting offense took their show on the road Saturday, in the Tigers' 73-7 win at Georgia Tech.

Zach Lentz

by

Morgan Thomas

Deshaun Watson: 'We've got to keep pushing forward'

Every loss hurts but Deshaun Watson says Sunday's overtime heartbreaker to Tennessee is a tough pill to swallow for the 1-5 Houston Texans

Christopher Hall

What We Learned From Clemson's Rout of Georgia Tech

From Trevor Lawrence's performance to Travis Etienne being limited to the team being on schedule, there was a lot to learn about No. 1 Clemson in its 73-7 win at Georgia Tech.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Swinney Updates Uiagalelei, Phommachanh Injuries After GT Win

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after Saturday's 73-7 win at Georgia Tech that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is "sore" while Taisun Phommachanh has a small break in his hand.

Brad Senkiw

Brent Venables Says Clemson Defense Starting to Develop Identity

Coming out of Clemson's 73-7 victory, the defense for the No. 1 Tigers is starting to show an identity behind tough, fundamental football in an early wake-up call.

Brad Senkiw