Heisman Race: Is Trevor Lawrence's Stiffest Competition in His Own Backfield?

Brad Senkiw

Could the odds-on Heisman Trophy favorite have too much competition from his own backfield mate to feel comfortable about winning college football's most prestigious individual award?

A panel of ESPN.com writers believe Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne are the two likeliest candidates to take home the trophy this season. But for Lawrence, who's currently 7-to-2 odds to win the Heisman according to Betonline.com, still isn't letting the race for that honor dictate his season. 

"I just want to win," Lawrence said. "If (the Heisman) comes along with it, I'd be super honored. and I'd be grateful for it and it would be really cool for myself and for Clemson, but if Travis keeps playing the way he's playing he'll have a shot."

In the ESPN ranking, the panel gave Lawrence 73 points, including 13 of the 15 first-place votes. The other two went to Etienne, who was second with 37 points. Ohio State Justin Fields, who hasn't played a game yet, was third at 27 points. 

A quartet of SEC players followed: Alabama QB Mac Jones, Florida QB Kyle Trask, Alabama RB Najee Harris and Florida TE Kyle Pitts. 

ETNmiami
The ACC

Lawrence began the 2020 Heisman race behind Fields as the second favorite, but after COVID-19 reshifted the college landscape, Lawrence found himself on top. The Big Ten initially wasn't going to play at all, giving the Clemson QB even more of an advantage, but the league reconsidered and is scheduled to begin play next week. 

Meanwhile, Lawrence has gone about his business by completing 72.4 percent of his passes for 1,149 yards and 10 touchdown passes to lead No. 1 Clemson to a 4-0 record. Dating back to last season, he hasn't thrown an interception in 355 pass attempts. He's also added four rushing touchdowns to his total this season. 

Etienne, who's moved up to seventh at 12-to-1 odds to win the Heisman on Betonline, right now could really be in his way. The Lousiana native and Clemson's all-time leading rusher has 392 rushing yards, 245 receiving yards and five total touchdowns through four games. 

The Tiger duo, though, is too focused on winning the program's sixth consecutive ACC title and getting back to the College Football Playoff. 

"I don't think about (the Heisman) too much," Lawrence said. "I think it's definitely dangerous if you start thinking about this stuff too much." 

Football

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Miami | Game 4

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Hurricanes here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Swinney and Tigers Looking Forward to Getting Back Out on Road

After three consecutive home games Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says the Tigers are looking forward to getting back out on the road against a much improved Georgia Tech team.

JP-Priester

Lucas Taylor Details Decision on Commitment to Clemson

Brad Brownell and Clemson picked up a commitment from Lucas Taylor late last week and the versatile shooting guard from North Carolina taled with All Clemson and detailed his decision to choose the Tigers.

JP-Priester

Lannden Zanders: 'We Want to Have Fun and Win'

The Clemson secondary is getting better with each passing week, and Tigers safety Lannden Zanders says the group takes a lot of pride in how they performed in the 42-17 win over Miami on Saturday night.

JP-Priester

Tony Elliott Says Georgia Tech Defense Playing With Confidence

As the Tigers get set to hit the road this weekend for a noon matchup with Georgia Tech, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the Tigers are preparing to face a confident Yellow Jacket defense.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Brent Venables Began Prepping For Miami Before Hurricanes Were on Schedule

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and his staff spent time in the offseason studying Miami, even though the Hurricanes didn't pop up on the schedule until August.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Depth in the Secondary Beginning to Show on Gameday

Clemson's competition at cornerback and safety continues to brew and it's making the defense as a whole more dangerous through the first four games

Christopher Hall

Lawrence Earns Second ACC Quarterback of the Week Honor of 2020

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 42-17 win against Miami on Saturday.

CU Athletic Communications

Tony Elliott Felt Like Tigers Had Good Plan for Aggressive Miami Defense

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says he was confident in the plan the Tigers had to attack an aggressive and talented Miami defense on Saturday night.

JP-Priester

Jayln Phillips Shines in First Career Start

Sophomore safety Jayln Phillips made his first career start Saturday night against Miami and recorded four tackles in the 42-17 triumph over the Hurricanes

Christopher Hall