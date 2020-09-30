It would be easy for a young quarterback to think he had arrived after going 15-0 and winning a national title as a freshman. However, for Trevor Lawrence, that isn't how he's wired. He is always thriving to be better.

The Tigers junior signal-caller never stops looking for ways to improve himself on the field. After experiencing his first collegiate loss to LSU in last season's national championship game, Lawrence spent the offseason working on the little things trying to do just that.

"I've just learned that this game is a lot more mental than physical, and I think that was the biggest learning experience last year," Lawrence said. "Spent this offseason working on just the mental side of the game but also the little things. Like footwork, accuracy, all those things I think have helped me a lot too. Just mentally really knowing what I'm doing and knowing the ins and outs of the game plan."

Through the team's first two games the results speak for themselves. Lawrence has been lights out, throwing for more than 500 yards, completing 81% of his passes, and accounting for seven total touchdowns. Those numbers have come in just over four quarters of action.

While Lawrence credits the hot start in part due to the work he put in over the offseason, he also says he is making more of a concerted effort to take what defenses give him. Instead of maybe trying to force things down the field at times, he is now letting the game come to him.

"Then ultimately just trying to take what the defense gives me instead of making things happen," Lawrence said. "Just taking what they give me, letting the game progress and eventually the big plays come. I think that's what I've probably done the best job this year of doing, is just taking the easy ones, taking what's there and then just let the big plays happen."

