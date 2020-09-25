In his start to the 2020 season, Trevor Lawrence has put the college football world on notice.

After getting off to a somewhat slow start to his sophomore season in 2019, his first two games of this season have been anything but slow.

The top-ranked Tigers are heading into their first bye week of the season looking to clean up some things in certain areas, however the quarterback position isn't one of them.

Lawrence continues to wow teammates in games and on the practice field. At times though, his greatness has become so commonplace, that it isn't until the team gets into the film room that they really see how truly impressive he can be.

"When you're in the game or you're in the moment, most of the time I don't necessarily pay attention to it," Braden Galloway said on Monday. "But then we go back and watch film, and I'm like, how did he make that throw. There's just some things you question. Like, I didn't realize when we played Wake Forest and I ran the corner to the field, and I didn't realize how hard of a throw it was, but he just made it look so easy that I think a lot of people just kind of overlook it because they expect it from him."

Lawrence is considered by many as a the favorite to win the Heisman and as lock to be the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While there are certainly areas he has improved in during his time in Clemson, his raw ability has been on display since day number one.

"That's what he's shown in practice everyday since he's been here," Galloway said. "So a lot of things that he does on an everyday basis, comes as a surprise to some people you know who don't see it all the time."

Lawrence is off to a sizzling start. After two games, he is hitting on 81% of his throws, averaging more than 14 yards per attempt, and has accounted for seven touchdowns. All in a little more than four quarters of play.

Galloway and the rest of his teammates all think they have the best quarterback in the country on their team, and the one thing that still impresses some of them the most about Lawrence is how effortless he makes it all look.

"I mean he's obviously the best quarterback in the country," Galloway said. "He continues to make amazing throws, whether it be in practice, whether it be in the game. I think sometimes you just have to see it multiple times, you have to realize that, okay yeah, that was kind of a hard throw. Because sometimes he just makes it look too easy."

