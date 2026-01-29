Clemson RB Adam Randall Fully Embracing Position Change in Senior Bowl Practices

Those close to the Clemson Tigers know the changes that Adam Randall went through over his four-year career, and now he is buying into the transformation.

As the NFL Draft approaches later this year, Randall is one of several former Tigers that will be looking to hear their name called in April. Unlike the others, the Myrtle Beach native is doing it at a position that he just switched into.

Randall calls it his “jumpstart”, having the resources necessary that came from a decision that paid off in the College Football Playoff in December 2024.

“I felt like I had, you know, a little bit of a jumpstart,” he said during this week, “and that run at Texas, it just gave me a little confidence and hope going into next season.”

Adam Randall RB Clemson (former WR) shared details behind why he stuck with Clemson despite the position change and early career adversity. Strong character guy. #SeniorBowl @AtoZSportsNFL pic.twitter.com/FEkD3X9qEm — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) January 28, 2026

The former wide receiver finished up his degree in three years instead of a standard four, but had a year of eligibility remaining. While he revealed that the transfer portal was in the cards after the 2024-25 season, he invested in himself with his return to Clemson.

“When I was given an opportunity to stay and make a position change, I feel like going into the next year, having so much time that I wouldn’t have to go to any in-person classes, that I knew I could put my head down and really study football and study and immerse myself into the position,” Randall said.

He also said that it would go against his character to quit on the program that took a chance on him. According to Randall, it’s a two-way street when someone is committing to a school, and your school is committing to you as well.

“That’s just the type of guy I’ve been raised to be,” he said, “someone who was fully committed to the task at hand and just doesn’t jump ship because things get hard.”

Now, the running back is making plenty of plays during the first two open practices at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Randall has been able to show off his prowess as a receiving back, going back to his time as a receiver in his first three seasons.

Clemson RB Adam Randall being (6-2, 233), this well interviewed, hitting 19.5 MPH in speed, & effortlessly showing his WR roots in drills….strong Senior Bowl & best football ahead for him. https://t.co/cWc6TElmxR pic.twitter.com/0zlisb7q2N — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 29, 2026

In this past season, he finished with 814 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns with an average of 4.8 yards a carry. Going into the NFL Draft, he won’t be the most polished tailback of the bunch, but he will bring a lot of upside from being a former receiver.

While training for his next steps, Randall has watched a few NFL running backs to model his game off of. He said that receiver-turned running back Cordarrelle Patterson was a player he has watch a lot, as well as future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry, due to having a similar stature.

Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs were also mentioned, learning how they handle outside run plays.

“Just kind of trying to implement a little bit of everybody’s game into mine,” Randall said, “but also being the runner that I could be.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney knows the runner that his former running back could be, making him switch due to believing that the ball was best in his hands. After that tough junior season, Randall flourished in his new role, looking to find success with a NFL organization that takes a chance on him.

One thing is for certain: Randall won’t quit.

“In this era, it’s easy to, you know, just run from problems or when things don’t go your way,” he said, “and honestly, you know, in the position that I was in my junior year, it was tough.”