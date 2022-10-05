Clemson RB Phil Mafah Finds Place, Confidence on Offense

Phil Mafah made one of the biggest plays in the top-10 matchup against NC State last Saturday.

The Clemson sophomore running back got the call on third-and-9 and rushed for 15 yards to pick up the first down and put the No.5 Tigers inside the Wolfpack 10-yard line. Three plays later, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei sold a fake handoff with Mafah and scooted around the end for an easy touchdown that put the Tigers up 17 points in the fourth quarter.

"I'm happy I got to contribute to sealing up the game," Mafah said Tuesday about the 30-20 victory. "That was a big play, a big down, that had to be done. We got it done."

While roomate and fellow running back Will Shipley has gotten most of the attention in Clemson's backfield, Mafah has quietly been contributing all season. He's produced 126 rushing yards and a touchdown on 32 carries. And Clemson trusted him in a big spot last game.

"I've definitely become more confident as a football player just out there with the guys, out there in the play calling and just the plays in general," Mafah said. "I've definitely seen growth from last year to this year so I'm just trying to keep putting in the work and just see where it goes."

Here's what else Mafah had to say heading into Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game at Boston College:

On the offensive line: "I'd say this year just feels like we have more of a connection. We're communicating well. Now we're just getting the job done and you see that out there by the production."

On Will Shipley's intensity: "Living with him, he can be a very intense person but he really likes to get his job done, knows that he's doing well and it's just one of his habits. He wants to be great and I see that every day."

On taking pride in pass protection: "It's a job that a running back has, so I have to be good at it. I practice it. I want to be able to protect my QB. It's just something that you want to be able to do, especially at the next level. So why not get better in training at it now? So that is my mentality on it."

On making his first trip to Boston College: "I'm really excited to actually just see the landscape of Boston, but you know, I haven't been that far up north. I know it's still going to be a little chilly, but just another factor."

On playing the Eagles: "Very physical team. They work hard, so you know, we'll just have to. We'll just have to compete with that and not saying that we don't work hard, but they are a really good effort team. So we'll just have to bring that effort too."

