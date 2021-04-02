Clemson WR Justyn Ross Awaits All-Clear Signal From Doctor

There haven't been any setbacks in the return of Clemson receiver Justyn Ross from last year's surgery.

Justyn Ross won't be playing in Clemson's annual Orange and White Spring Game on Saturday, but if his health continues in its current direction, it'll be the last time Tiger fans have to watch the talented receiver stand on the sidelines.

Ross met with the media Wednesday for the first time since his offseason surgery. He confirmed a bulging disk in his spine was repaired and that he met last week with Dr. David Okonkwo, a neurosurgeon who performed the procedure, via zoom for a check-up and to see how Ross is progressing.

There haven't been any setbacks for the receiver, who returned to the practice field in a limited capacity last fall.

"I have another (appointment) in June (in Pittsburgh)," Ross said. "So that'll be the last one to see if I'm ready to go by the fall."

Nothing thus far has led Ross or head coach Dabo Swinney to believe he'll be anything other than cleared for contact this summer.

That wasn't the case a year ago when congenial fusion was found in his spine after he suffered a stinger injury during practice. Ross found out it would require surgery and that his season would be over. He was assured, however, that his career would likely continue. It's not even something he's worried about at this point.

"I talked to the doctor about it for the first time, even before the surgery, just about how much confidence he had, and that he can make this happen," Ross said. "That made me feel much better.

“I feel like if the doctor has enough confidence to put me out there then I’m going to be able to play for a long time."

Had Ross the issue not been found and repaired, it's hard to say when it would've been discovered, but had he played in 2020, it's unlikely Ross would be back at Clemson this fall.

Ross, who has 20 career touchdown receptions, led Clemson with 66 catches in 2019 and had 1,000 yards as a freshman in 2018. He was projected a year ago to be a potential first-round NFL draft pick, but with the uncertainty following surgery, he came back to Clemson for another season.

"The NFL's always going to be there," Ross said. "I'm more concerned about my health."

