Dabo Swinney Updates Health of Justyn Ross

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says star receiver Justyn Ross is doing everything this spring except taking contact, but that could change after an early summer doctor's visit.

Dabo Swinney has never been anything but optimistic about the health of Justyn Ross, even when it was cautious optimism.

Deep into March, though, the Clemson head coach feels really good about where his star receiver is at nearly a year after congenital fusion was found his spine. It required surgery last summer that cost Ross the entire 2020 season, but Swinney gave a positive update of his status Monday.

"He has a zoom call Thursday (with doctors), and so hopefully that'll go well, and then I think I think he's actually going back either May, early June, he goes back to Pittsburgh," Swinney said, "But he's doing great, I mean just looks phenomenal. It's fun to get over here and do our team stuff. And then when we get over there and competitive stuff you'd notice he's not there. So, it's been good though.

He's done a really good job of leading and really working within the parameters that he's had on him this spring. Proud of him, and just continue to keep him in our prayers that we're going to get the news that we all want."

As of now, Ross is on pace to return in full for fall camp. He's currently doing everything except getting hit, and he could be cleared during that May/June doctor's visit for contact, Swinney said.

"That's kind of been the plan all along is, you know kind of where we are right now," Swinney said. "Just like we did with (former receiver) Mike (Williams) from a progression standpoint. He's doing everything. He's not missing anything, lifting training, running, everything. We're just not letting him have contact. So, best-case scenario is when we start fall camp he doesn't have that yellow jersey on."