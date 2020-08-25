SI.com
Elliott Impressed With Second-Year Receivers

Travis Boland

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has a trio of second-year receivers that will be looking to make an impact next season.

Joe Ngata, Frank Ladson and Brannon Spector each showed promise during the Tigers abbreviated spring practice, which was cut short due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Elliott said he was pleased with the big-play ability of each player.

Ngata and Ladson each appeared in all 15 games for the Tigers last season with Ngata catching 17 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

“I think (Ngata) has been processing just as we hoped,” Elliott said during practices. “The biggest thing is moving these guys around.”

Ladson, who missed a majority of 2019 fall camp with injury, finished the season with nine catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

“Frank has drawn comparisons to Martavis Bryant because he’s so big and fast,” Elliott said. “He was really quiet (last season) because he was trying to figure things out. Now, I can tell his confidence is building.”

Spector only appeared in three games last season, catching three passes for 16 yards. Elliott said he saw flashes last year from Spector and will be counting on him to play all three of the receiver positions.

All-ACC receiver Tee Higgins announced he would enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Justyn Ross is Clemson’s leading returning receiver having caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

