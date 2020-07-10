AllClemson
Clemson Releases Latest COVID-19 Numbers

CU Athletic Communications

Since the last release of testing data on June 26, Clemson Athletics student-athletes and staff have completed 292 additional COVID-19 tests, with six positive cases identified.

Since June 1, when student-athletes began returning to campus, Clemson student-athletes and staff have undergone 722 COVID-19 tests with 53 positive results (47 students, 6 staff), a 7.3% positive rate. To date, there have been no hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for any individual within Clemson Athletics, and more than half of the positive cases have been asymptomatic.

All individuals who had previously tested positive as of the last release on June 26 have completed CDC-recommended isolation and are either back in activity or awaiting final medical clearance.

As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to wear face coverings when out of the home, practice physical distancing, routinely wash hands thoroughly and remain at home if any symptoms are present.

Trevor Lawrence In Unfamiliar Spot In Latest Mock Draft

Clemson Football has five players drafted in the first two rounds in the latest mock draft at Draft Wire, Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and Jackson Carmen all going in the first round.

JP-Priester

Clemson A Top 10 Tailgating Destination

With a winning team and features like the Tiger Walk, Clemson has been ranked as one of the Top 10 tailgating destinations prior to the 2020 football season.

Travis Boland

Reports: ACC Expected to Play Conference Only Games

According to a report by The Stadium's Brett McMurphy, the Atlantic Coast Conference is expected to follow the lead of the BIG10 and play only conference games this season.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Opens as Big Favorite at Georgia Tech in Week 1

Circa Sports in Las Vegas released Week 1 lines and Clemson is favored by more than four touchdowns on the road against Georgia Tech in the Sept. 3 opener.

Brad Senkiw

What Kind of Megadeal Could Deshaun Watson Receive From Texans?

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is going to get paid soon by the Houston Texans, but the contract extension structure likely won't look anything like the record deal Pat Mahomes signed.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson on PGA Tour: Three Former Tigers Teeing Off at Workday Charity Open

Former Clemson golfers Jonathan Byrd, Kyle Stanley and D.J. Trahan are teeing off this week at the first of two consecutive events held at Muirfield Village Golf Club, home of legend Jack Nicklaus.

Brad Senkiw

NFL Network Analyst Makes Bold Prediction Regarding Hunter Renfrow

NFL Network analyst David Carr predicts former Clemson wideout David Carr will lead NFL touchdown catches

JP-Priester

Etienne Goes from 'Puny' Guy with Braces, to the Best to Ever Play

Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been a special talent since he stepped foot on campus, and it did not take head coach Dabo Swinney long to understand how special he was.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Defensive Backs in Program History

From Terry Kinard to A.J. Terrell, here are Clemson's best defensive backs in program history.

Christopher Hall

10 Best Linebackers in Clemson History

From Dorian O' Daniel to Anthony Simmons, here are the best linebackers in Clemson history.

Christopher Hall