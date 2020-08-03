AllClemson
Clemson Remains Overwhelming Favorite To Win ACC

JP-Priester

Clemson has long been considered the overwhelming favorite to win its sixth consecutive ACC Championship this season. Not all that surprising, seeing as they have dominated the league in recent years.

However, on Wednesday the 2020 ACC Football season changed, and in a big way. The league announced that each team will play 10 conference games, along with one out of conference game, and that Notre Dame will be a full member for the coming season and is eligible to play in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

Clemson will not be playing what had been deemed one of the easiest schedules in the country after all. With Louisville and N.C. State dropped from the conference slate and Miami, Pitt and Virginia Tech added, the Tigers strength of schedule got a much-needed boost. 

Despite all of the changes though, there is one thing that has remained unchanged. Clemson is still an overwhelming favorite to win the ACC. 

Oddsmaker William Hill released updated odds for the ACC and while Notre Dame is considered one of the favorites, it is Clemson that gets the best odds (-550). The Irish are getting the second-best odds (+700).

Updated ACC Odds:

  • Clemson (-550)
  • Notre Dame (+700)
  • Miami (+1000)
  • North Carolina (+1400)
  • Florida State (+2000)
  • Virginia Tech (+2000)
  • Louisville (+3000)
  • Virginia (+4000)
  • Pitt (+4000)
  • NC State (+4000)
  • Wake Forest (+7500)
  • Duke (+10,000)
  • Syracuse (+10,000)
  • Boston College (+12,500)
  • Georgia Tech (+15,000)

Over the past five years, the Tigers have lost only two games inside the ACC and should be heavily favored in each of their conference games again this season. Their biggest challenge appears to be their trip to South Bend, and even in that one Clemson opened up as an early 7-point favorite over the Fighting Irish, a Top-10 preseason team. 

If Clemson is to go out and win a sixth straight conference title, they will have to do so in some of the most unusual circumstances in the history of the sport. That also could very well include having to beat a very good Notre Dame team twice.

