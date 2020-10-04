Despite being listed as "available" Saturday against Virginia, Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata did not produce anything in the 41-23 victory because of an abdominal strain that's limiting his ability.

"He just hasn't been able to practice like he wants to," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game. "He's been battling a little bit of an ab strain. He's a very lean guy. It's frustrating because he had as good a camp as anybody."

Ngata, who's been listed on the depth chart as the starter before every game this season, suffered the injury two weeks ago against The Citadel and left the game to not return. He practiced at least some in what Swinney called Clemson's healthiest week of football coming off the open date, but Ngata still wasn't able to push it in the third game of the season.

Meanwhile, Frank Ladson filled in admirably as the starter at Ngata's spot. The fellow sophomore receiver had five catches for 71 yards after catching two touchdowns and leading Clemson with 87 receiving yards against The Citadel.

"Frank's done a great job," Swinney said. "Frank's taken advantage of his opportunities and showing what he can do."

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Ngata, who also missed time in fall camp because of COVID-19 protocol, is close to getting back on the field and "is working extremely hard on his body." Swinney isn't worried long term about Ngata, but clearly, Ladson is taking off in his absence, which should push the California product to get back on the field as soon as possible.

"He'll get going," Swinney said about Ngata. "He's not a good player, he's a great, great, great player. It's just a matter of time before that shows up on the field. He just hasn't been quite 100 percent."

Ngata wasn't the only Clemson starter to dress but not produce against Virginia. Sophomore defensive tackle Tyler Davis was "available" for the first time since suffering a knee injury against Wake Forest, but he didn't play and there was no update following the game.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables did get junior cornerback Mario Goodrich on the field for the first time this season. He's a versatile player who can line up at multiple spots in the secondary with needed experience.

"He made some good plays in the game," Venables said. "I think like everybody, he ran out of gas a little bit and just needs to work on his conditioning. He missed a couple of weeks in fall camp and we're really counting on him to really help us inside and outside both. I'm proud of Mario. He's had to learn more than one position."

Defensive ends Justin Foster and Xavier Thomas continued to be "unavailable" as neither has played this season. No new injuries were reported by Swinney after the game.

He'll address the media again Sunday afternoon to begin talking about a top-10 showdown with Miami in Memorial Stadium next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.