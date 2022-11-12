Skip to main content
Clemson Roster Update: Tigers Down a Starting Offensive Lineman

Not only will No. 10 Clemson miss Trenton Simpson against Louisville, but the Tigers will be without their starting offensive right guard at 3:30, All Clemson has confirmed.
Not only will No. 10 Clemson be without starting linebacker Trenton Simpson for today's game against Louisville, but the Tigers will also be down an offensive lineman. 

Junior right guard Walker Parks will miss today's 3:30 p.m. ACC Atlantic showdown, All Clemson has confirmed. 

Parks has started all nine games this season. Redshirt sophomore Bryn Tucker is listed behind Parks on the team's official depth chart for this week. Tucker has played 41 snaps in four games this fall.

Check back with All Clemson later this afternoon for updates to the availability list for today's game.

