Clemson Roster Updates: Dabo Swinney's Injury Policy, Depth Chart, Fred Davis, COVID-19

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed a variety of roster and injury updates, including how his team is enjoying good health heading into Saturday's game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is taking the same approach as last season when it comes to publically reporting injuries and COVID-19 issues in 2021.

"We're all still living in a COVID world and that's how we're going to handle it, really same as last year," Swinney said during his first weekly Tuesday press conference. "Regardless of what the situation is, we're going to say who's available and who's not available and keep moving on."

The "available" and "unavailable" tags weren't released in 2020 until a couple of hours before kickoff on Saturdays, and it appears that will continue to be the case. Swinney did occasionally specify what some players were dealing with when it comes to injuries.

As for this team's health for No. 3 Clemson's Saturday's 7:30 p.m. opener against No. 5 Georgia in Charlotte, N.C., Swinney spoke positively about the Tigers.

"We're in a good spot from an injury standpoint," Swinney said. "Hopefully, that will continue through the week. We've got a good, tough practice today. We'll get in shells tomorrow and then really start dialing it back and really get them fresh and ready to play Thursday and Friday."

Fred Davis

Swinney made this all clear when asked about cornerback Fred Davis, who was charged with reckless driving following a July traffic accident that left a postal worker with severe injuries.

Swinney was non-committal when asked if Davis would play.

"Our stance is everybody is available," Swinney said. "We'll see what happens on gameday. Right now, everybody that is not injured is available."

The Tigers are down to just six scholarship cornerbacks for this game, although Swinney did mention that freshman safety Andrew Mukuba has been working at corner to add depth.

Depth chart

Clemson released an "official" depth chart in its team notes Monday evening, but it was the same list that came out earlier in the summer and was included in the preseason media guide.

Much changed in fall camp. For instance, Brannon Spector was listed as second-team at one of the receiver spots, but he missed all of preseason practice with an undisclosed health issue. So there's not much to glean from Clemson's depth chart, other than the Tigers made it known the Bulldogs didn't release anything officially.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been coy with the media when it comes to the availability of his numerous players who have dealt with injuries this month. It's something Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables took note of Monday when asked about Georgia's issues at tight end.

"How did you know that? Did they release a depth chart that we're not aware of," Venables said smiling. "I don't know. (Smart) said they'd be back. We're expecting everybody back."

COVID-19 protocol

As for COVID-19 this season, Swinney said "very few guys have not been vaccinated" and that the entire staff has received the shot. For the vaccinated players, testing and quarantining is more team-friendly. That will allow for the team to "mitigate more throughout the season and continue to have guys available."

"That gives you a whole lot more comfort level," Swinney said. "It's not that you can't get it, but it's like knowing it's freezing outside. You go out there dressed properly. You've got your toboggan on and heavy jacket and thermals. You can still get a cold but at least you're doing everything you can to protect yourself. I feel a lot better about that."

