Swinney: Discipline for Clemson DB Fred Davis is Underway

Clemson defensive back Fred Davis II is facing internal discipline from the university and head coach Dabo Swinney following a traffic accident that left a mail carrier with severe injuries.
Fred Davis II has already begun his "internal discipline" for a traffic accident that left a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier with severe injuries, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Friday. 

Davis, a sophomore cornerback, caused the wreck after reaching what a Clemson police investigation deemed 115 mph in a 55-mph zone on July 21. His car struck the mail carrier vehicle at 70 mph on U.S. Highway 123, police determined. Davis was charged with and booked on misdemeanor reckless driving on Aug. 1. 

"It's not something that's prolonged," Swinney said about the discipline. "He's had immediate consequences since this happened. His team discipline has already started and will continue today."

The mail carrier suffered a skull fracture, spinal injury, dislocated shoulder and hip injuries, according to The (Seneca) Journal. 

Davis was at Clemson's first practice of fall camp Friday and was going through drills. Swinney wouldn't elaborate on exactly what team and school punishments Davis faces for causing the accident. 

"We've got policies in place from a university standpoint when it comes to misdemeanor charges and things like that, that will handle his discipline from an internal standpoint," Swinney said. "But he'll have consequences from this for a long, long, long time." 

Swinney added that this is "not of his character," and he's disappointed in Davis making a poor decision. Clemson senior safety Nolan Turner said Friday after practice that he hopes there's a message here for not just Davis, but the entire team to understand about making better decisions. 

"I hate it for him. Fred's a great dude," Turner said. "Obvioulsy he made a bad decision and it cost him. Thankfully everybody is OK and safe as of right now. Just throw an arm around him, encourage him. Hopefully, he learns from this lesson, and others on the team as well to not let that go unnoticed." 

