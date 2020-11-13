SI.com
AllClemson
Clemson Run-Game Has Gone From Ferrari to Pinto

Zach Lentz

The Clemson Tigers prolific rushing attack has gone from a bright red Ferrari to a beat-up Ford Pinto during the course of the 2020 season, which is surprising considering the Tigers returned the ACC's all-time leading rusher and one of the greatest running backs to ever play in the league—Travis Etienne.

Part of the issue is a revamped offensive line that returned only one starter, but few thought the Tigers would have as many problems rushing the football as they have this season. In fact, the Tigers currently rank 76th in the nation in rushing offense (150 yards per game), a far cry from where they finished the 2019 season, 13th—averaging 240.4 yards per game.

The need to improve in this area, and do so quickly is not lost on offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who, following the Tigers 47-40 loss to Notre Dame, admitted there is a lot of work that needs to get done during the Tigers' bye week.

"I think the biggest thing for us is finishing blocks, being able to recognize when teams are going to force us to get off double teams and be in position with our hands and feet to make sure we can secure our blocks to get to the next level," Elliott said. "And look at our RPO opportunities to see if there's anything we can take advantage if they're going to bring an extra hat in the box. We'll have an opportunity to evaluate ourselves and our scheme.

"Our guys up front are battling. They're in some tough situations. We have to do a better job as coaches to help get them out of those situations, so to speak, and that's what we'll do this off week."

Another disturbing trend in 2020, is the fact that the Tigers have put the ball on the ground at an astonishing rate. The Tigers currently rank 114 out of 123 teams in fumbles lost (seven in their first eight games). In 2019, the Tigers lost only five fumbles in their 15 game season. 

Maybe more shocking is the fact that Etienne has had four of the fumbles (three of which were lost), compared to the four fumbles he had in his first three years in the Tiger program.

"I know Coach Swinney had to spend a little time with him, just encourage him, because obviously Travis a very contentious young man and he wants to help his team win," Elliott said. "And right now he's in a little bit of a slump in putting the ball on the ground. But we are going to get that fixed. All of us in that locker room, everyone in that program, we're all going to live and die with Travis Etienne. We understand not that everybody is perfect and we've got to go back to the basics."

The lack of a running game, and turning the ball over at an extremely high rate, has forced Elliott to simply try to find a way to manufacture enough points to win the —which is what the goal is.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again and I'll continue to say it: You have to take the ego out of it. The objective is to win the football game. And obviously, we came up short," Elliott said. "At the end of the day, we are going to do whatever it takes to win. Yes, we have a plan to run the football and we understand other teams have their schemes as well. At the end of the day, we aren't going to force the issue and be bull-headed to an extent. We are going to figure out what's working and try to put up enough points to win the game."

"We'll go evaluate it and see what went wrong. We understand everybody is going to try to take away the run against us and try to get extra hats. They're not going to let us stay on double-teams to push the line of scrimmage," Elliott added.

