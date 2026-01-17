Clemson’s Basketball Alumni Gather to Honor Elden Campbell

Clemson’s basketball culture has built a bond that stretches across generations and shows up when it matters most.

As the Tigers filled Littlejohn Coliseum for a matchup against the Miami Hurricanes, former Clemson players and coaches gathered to honor the late Elden Campbell, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 1.

Some notable former teammates and coaches of Campbells in attendance include former First-team All-ACC forward Dale Davis and two-time ACC Coach of the Year Cliff Ellis.

The Los Angeles native played for the Tigers from 1986 to 1990, leaving as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,880 career points. The Los Angeles native is also second in program history with 334 career blocks.

In 2000, Campbell was inducted into the Clemson Athletics Hall of Fame.

Shortly after his death, Ellis released a statement honoring his former player.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Elden Campbell’s passing,” Ellis said. “Elden was a great player for four years, especially in 1989-90 when he was a major reason we won Clemson’s only ACC regular season championship.”

According to his family, he collapsed during a fishing trip in Florida, and was considered to be healthy at the time of his death.

During a celebration of life held earlier in the week, Clemson’s all-time assists leader Grayson Marshall shared words of remembrance for his former teammate Elden Campbell while speaking with FOX Carolina.

"He was this juggernaut full of talent," Marshall said. "Quiet and unassuming, but there was nothing on the court that phased him. The moment was never to big for him. And he found his way into his greatness. The indelible mark that relationship left on me is something that will live with me forever."

Campbell went on to enjoy a productive 15-year NBA career, even winning an NBA Finals with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

He spent the bulk of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and is the team’s leading scorer of the 1990s after spending eight and a half years with the franchise.

He blocked 1,022 shots during his time with the Lakers, good for third best in team history. His 1,602 career blocks rank 34th in NBA history.

His best NBA season came during his first season with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant as teammates, when Campbell averaged 14.9 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while starting 77 games.

The Tigers went on to defeat Miami, 69–59.