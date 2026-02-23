Who Will Be Clemson’s Top Competition in the ACC Next Season?

Fresh off their worst season in 17 years, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers enter the 2026 season trying to reclaim their place among college football’s heavyweights.

While the Tigers retooled for what they hope is a redemption run by bringing in the largest transfer portal class in program history, several challengers have emerged across the ACC.

Clemson on SI takes a look at three teams the Tigers will have to get through if they want the conference throne back.

Miami Hurricanes

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.

With all the talk of thrones and royalty, the Tigers will have to go through a new king. The Miami Hurricanes have positioned themselves as the ACC’s top team over the past two seasons.

An inexperienced defense limited Cam Ward’s Heisman Trophy season in 2024, but Miami returned the following year as a far more complete team, eventually making a run to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

After upgrading at quarterback with All-ACC Duke transfer Darian Mensah and returning key contributors such as running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and wide receiver Malachi Toney, Miami seems poised to keep control of the conference.

While losing players like Ruben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor to the NFL Draft will come with consequences, Miami has reloaded through the transfer portal, adding All-SEC Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson II and All-ACC Boston College safety Omar Thornton.

SMU Mustangs

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium.

Since joining the ACC in 2024, the Mustangs have compiled a 14–2 record in conference play, drawing attention as one of college football’s fastest-rising programs.

After falling to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game during their first season in the conference, the Mustangs narrowly missed another title game appearance, falling 38–35 to California in the regular-season finale.

While Clemson added transfer running back Chris Johnson Jr., one of SMU’s most electric offensive players last season, the Mustangs will return All-ACC quarterback Kevin Jennings to lead the offense in his final collegiate season.

Since taking over as the starter in 2024, Jennings has thrown for 7,709 yards, the most in the ACC over that span, along with 55 touchdowns and just 26 interceptions. The Mustangs also return one of the top defenses in college football, leading the NCAA with 27 turnovers while finishing with the fifth most sacks (34) in college football.

Louisville Cardinals

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) rushes for a first down during the fourth quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium.

Outside of SMU and the defending champion Indiana Hoosiers, Louisville was the only team to beat Miami last season.

With Ohio State transfer quarterback Lincoln Kienholz taking over for Miller Moss, who provided a pleasant surprise after an uneventful career at USC, the Cardinals are hoping to find similar success with another seasoned backup stepping into the starting role.

Although he likely would have drawn plenty of interest in the transfer portal, running back Isaac Brown is returning for his junior season after earning back-to-back All-ACC honors.

Defensively, edge rusher Clev Lubin returns as the Cardinals’ top pass rusher after recording 8.5 sacks last season, the fourth-most in the ACC.