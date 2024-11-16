Clemson’s Week 12 Foe To Be Without Crucial Starter
The 20th-ranked Clemson Tigers are fighting for their College Football Playoff lives after dropping a second game at the beginning of the month. After the win over Virginia Tech last week, Clemson gets to travel to Pittsburgh to face off against the Panthers.
No game is a gimme in college football but getting to face off against a conference foe without its star quarterback certainly makes things easier. According to ESPN''s Pete Thamel, star Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein will be out for today's game and junior back up Nate Yarnell will get the call.
In three years, Yarnell has appeared in 12 games. In those dozen appearances, Yarnell has completed 65.3 percent of his passes (62.5 percent this year in six games) for 1,104 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Last week against Virginia, he came off the bench an struggled in the loss. Yarnell finished with 44 yards and one touchdown but threw two interceptions and only completed 33.3 percent of is passes. He also added 23 yards on the ground off six carries.
Clemson is sitting at 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC. Even with a win today in their final ACC matchup on the year, the Tigers do not control their destiny. The team still needs Miami (FL) to drop one more against either Wake Forest or Syracuse. While both teams would finish 7-1 in conference, Miami (FL) would have the tiebreaker over Clemson due to its win over Louisville whereas Clemson lost to the Cardinals.
This is only the sixth time Clemson and Pitt have ever faced off. The Panthers have a 3-2 advantage with wins in 1977 (Gator Bowl), 2016, and 2021. Clemson took the matchups in 2018 (ACC Championship) and 2020.
ESPN currently has Clemson as an 11.5-point favorite over the Panthers. The game will kick off at 12:00 P.M. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN and ESPN+.