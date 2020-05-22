AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Looking Ahead: Five Seniors to Keep An Eye On

Travis Boland

The 2020 Clemson seniors are 41-3 since 2017 and with a 15-0 season can become the winningest class in school history.

The Tigers are still a young team, but this will be an important senior class this season. While the Tigers will rely on freshmen, sophomores and juniors, these five seniors will try to end their careers on a high note:

James Skalski: Finished 2019 with 105 tackles (second on the team) including 7.5 for loss. He also had 4.5 sacks including one in the national championship game against LSU. He started every game last year along with seniors Isaiah Simmons and Chad Smith. With those two players gone, Skalski must step in to lead the group going forward.

Nolan Turner: The returning safety was a postseason hero last year with an interception against Virginia in the ACC championship game and the game-sealing interception against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Turner is another player that will be asked to step in after the departure of three seniors in the defensive backfield. Turner played in all 15 games but made only four starts. He finished last year with 66 tackles and 10 pass breakups.

Cade Stewart: Clemson lost a combined 127 starts along its offensive line, and returns just one starter (Jackson Carman) going into the 2020 season. Stewart finished last year with 335 snaps in 13 games, and is expected to be in the mix to be the starting center next season.

Justin Foster: An honorable mention All-ACC selection, he finished with 41 total tackles along with 10.5 tackles for loss. His seven career sacks are most among returning defensive players, and he was Clemson's most consistent pass rusher in last year's College Football Playoff. Like Xavier Thomas, Foster could flourish with a return to more of a 4-3 defensive scheme.   

Travis Etienne: The two-time ACC Player of the Year is expected to be at the top of every major award list going into the 2020 season. He finished with 1,614 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns last year and became Clemson's career rushing leader. He just the ninth running back in ACC history to rush for over 4,000 yards in his career. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Prove It: Clemson RT Jordan McFadden Has Big Shoes to Fill

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has tons of faith that right tackle Jordan McFadden will step into the starting role left behind by Tremayne Anchrum, but the redshirt sophomore will have to prove he can handle it.

Brad Senkiw

by

J Clarke

Lee Planning Aggressive Clemson Schedule in 2021

Clemson Baseball head coach Monte Lee believes that one of the best ways to prepare his team for ACC play is to face off with stiff competition early on in the season

JP-Priester

Reliving "The Drive"

Few people understand what went into that drive, and all of the pieces that played out in the coaching staff's minds as they were preparing for that historic drive.

Zach Lentz

Watch: The AllClemson Show With Clemson Head Baseball Coach Monte Lee

Zach Lentz

Five juniors to watch in 2020

Five juniors set to make an impact on Clemson's 2020 season

Christopher Hall

UNC QB Sam Howell: Clemson's Team to Beat in ACC

North Carolina sophomore quarterback Sam Howell is ready to challenge Clemson and get past the Tigers to win an ACC title, he said Thursday during an interview with XL Primetime.

Christopher Hall

Five Sophomores That Can Have an Impact for Clemson in 2020

Five sophomores set to make an impact for the Clemson Tigers in 2020

Christopher Hall

by

JP-Priester

Clemson Tigers Get their Quarterback with Bubba Chandler Commitment

The Clemson Tigers got their quarterback for the 2021 recruiting cycle, as Bogart, GA native Bubba Chandler committed to the Tigers Wednesday.

Zach Lentz

by

JP-Priester

Prove It: K.J. Henry

The former top-ranked prospect has been through two years of development on the defensive line and is now focused on attacking each day to get better.

Zach Lentz

How Swinney, Clemson Are Built to Overcome Adversity of Unprecedented Times

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has the Tigers primed to be a strong national title contender on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic sports shutdown.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall