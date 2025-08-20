Clemson Lands Seven on ESPN's Top 100 List
ESPN on Monday rolled out its annual Top 100 Players in College Football list ahead of the 2025 season, which always sets the tone and expectations for the fall.
Unsurprisingly, Clemson was well-represented, with several Tigers earning recognition among the top athletes in the nation – another reminder of the program's continued success on the national stage.
The Tigers' first name on the list is Bryant Wesco Jr., coming in at No. 99.
After a true freshman All-American season in 2024 that saw him finish with 708 yards and five touchdowns on 41 receptions, he enters his sophomore year with high expectations, putting on weight over the offseason and looking to flourish in a pass-heavy offense.
After No. 12 Ryan Williams and No. 1 Jeremiah Smith, Wesco is one of only three true sophomore receivers to make the list. There are 10 total true sophomores on the entire list.
Cracking the list for his first and final time, ESPN analysts selected senior offensive tackle Blake Miller at No. 96.
Since coming to Clemson in 2022, the 6-foot-6 lineman has started every single game at right tackle, which also made him the first on offense or defense to start every single game as a freshman, sophomore, and junior since former Tiger, and now Washington Commander, Clelin Ferrell.
He earned a Third-Team All-ACC selection in 2023 and a First-Team All-ACC selection last season. While he was considered a 2025 NFL Draft prospect, Miller returned to Clemson for his final year in hopes of winning a National championship.
In ESPN's most recent 2026 NFL Mock Draft, Miller is projected as a late first-round pick, predicting him to be drafted with the No. 31 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The first player to make it into the top-50 threshold for the Tigers is receiver Antonio Williams, a projected first or second-round pick in this year's upcoming draft, at No. 46, making him the fourth-highest receiver on the list.
Following an impressive true freshman season, Williams' second year was derailed by multiple injuries, including an ankle injury and a toe/foot issue that caused him to redshirt.
However, he was able to bounce back following the rough year alongside All-ACC quarterback Cade Klubnik. He accounted for a career-high 1,005 yards and 12 touchdowns from scrimmage on 82 touches in 2024 and is poised to resume his star-studded status this season.
Meanwhile, junior Avieon Terrell, brother of former Tiger and now Atlanta Falcons defensive back AJ Terrell came in at No. 39. After a solid true freshman season, Terrell burst on the scene in 2024, recording 58 tackles, 12 pass deflections, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and one sack.
The All-ACC selection's versatility on the field and voice in the locker room assisted him in solidifying his starting spot for Clemson last year and heading into this year. He took a huge leap from the previous year, going from unranked to No. 39.
Terrell has consistently been named as one of the top defensive backs in the country, and can be one of the most filled-out corners heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.
Three Tigers cracked the top-10 on the list.
The first to enter the elite territory is Peter Woods, a former five-star, who's lived up to every bit of potential over the past two seasons at Clemson.
After being a 2023 Freshman All-American, the 310-pound defensive tackle suffered lingering injuries throughout last season, missing some games and being under a snap restriction in others. Despite the injuries, he was still able to keep up his strong production with 28 tackles, nine for a loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.
Ahead of this season, he's gained muscle and looks to be a brute force in the trenches, ranking at No. 9 compared to being unranked ahead of last season.
On the borderline of the top five sits edge rusher TJ Parker at No. 6.
The duo of Woods and Parker is highly evident, being the two highest-ranked defensive linemen on the list, and the highest-ranked at their respective positions.
Parker is coming off an All-ACC selection, racking up 57 tackles, with 20 being for a loss. He also finished ninth nationally with 11 sacks and set a program record with six forced fumbles.
The 260-pound edge rusher looks to be one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, being mocked at No. 8 to New England and No. 3 overall to Tennessee in ESPN's two most recent mock drafts.
To round out the long list of Clemson players who made it in the top-100 is, of course, quarterback Cade Klubnik.
After putting up career numbers in 2024, Klubnik is set to enjoy his finest season to date as he enters his third year as a starter, which is apparent as he's ranked the No. 1 quarterback on the list.
He currently has the second-best odds to win the Heisman trophy, sitting behind Texas' Arch Manning according to FanDuel, and is returning to nearly the same offense, if not better, than he had last season.
Based on last year's list, Klubnik has made the highest jump of any player in the top five of this year's rankings, jumping from No. 53 to No. 4.
Interestingly enough, the next-best signal caller on the list is LSU's Garrett Nussmeier at No. 8. Fittingly, fans won't have to wait long to see how these two stack up against each other.
Klubnik and Nussmeier are set to clash on Aug. 30 in Clemson in one of college football's most anticipated season openers. The showdown between the nation's top two-ranked quarterbacks has the potential to shape early Heisman narratives and ignite playoff conversations before the first month of the season is even underway.