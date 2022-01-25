Klubnik Draws Comparison to Top-5 NFL Draft Pick

Cade Klubnik is now on campus and in a few weeks will take part in his first spring practice as a member of the Clemson Tigers.

Despite having yet to take his first collegiate snap, the nation's top-rated quarterback and SI All-American candidate is already drawing comparisons to a top-five pick in last year's NFL Draft.

247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks recently listed an NFL comparison for some of the best recruits in the 2022 class, with Klubnik being compared to former BYU star, Zach Wilson, who was selected by the Jets with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Mechanics have noticeably improved with reps and experience,” Brooks wrote. “A natural at the position. Competitive but calm and poised. One of the most accurate passers in the class whose ball placement and touch stand out. Good pocket awareness with functional athleticism to extend plays when necessary. Good athlete when he gets loose in the open field. Increasingly impressive improvisational ability as an off-schedule playmaker. Varies velocities and touch deftly. Outstanding production vs. Texas Class 6A competition for state championship-caliber team. Impresses in live game action and elite camp settings."

Klubnik, the MaxPreps National Player of the Year, comes to Clemson after having led Austin Westlake to consecutive state titles in his junior and senior seasons. It was the third consecutive state championship for Westlake, as Klubnik threw for 3,251 yards and 43 touchdowns while completing over 71 percent of his passes. The highly-touted prospect threw just three interceptions in 265 pass attempts and added 471 yards rushing to go with 12 more scores.

Klubnik is a key member of Clemson's 2022 recruiting class, committing to the school in the spring of 2021 and officially signing with the Tigers during the early signing period. His presence provides the team with an immediate injection of talent at a position that lacked quality depth in the 2021 season.

"Clemson I know is home," Klubnik told All Clemson last summer. "It’s the place I know I’m supposed to be because God put me here and it shows when I talk to every coach and every person on staff. I love Clemson

