Klubnik Determined to Live Up to Number One Ranking

Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik was recently named the number one quarterback in the country by Sports Illustrated and the SI All-American candidate told All Clemson he is determined to live up that standard.

You will be hard-pressed to find a better fit at Clemson than Cade Klubnik.

Since committing to the Tigers back in March, the 2022 prospect out of Westlake High in Austin, Texas has seen his stock skyrocket, culminating with Klubnik being ranked the top quarterback in the country by Sports Illustrated last week.

It was an honor that Klubnik told All Clemson he never saw coming and one he is determined to live up to.

"Wow, I mean absolutely crazy," Klubnik said. "Never could’ve truly imagined that, so definitely just gives me a ton of motivation to work for and prove it."

Less than a week earlier, Klubnik came away with MVP honors at the Elite-11 Finals, winning the award over some of the best quarterbacks from across the country. In fact, the SI All-American candidate thinks this year's field was one of the best the camp has seen to date.

"Definitely a huge honor," Klubnik said. "I believe that this group of guys that was there was one of the best the camp has ever seen. It was a huge honor to be named MVP. It was so awesome. So fun to be able to compete with those guys and really compare and advance. It was just an amazing experience to also just learn from others."

However, it's not just his accomplishments on the field that make him a great fit at Clemson. It's his attitude off the field that makes him what appears to be a perfect fit culturally and inside the Tigers program, that's just as important as how many touchdown passes he throws.

Since the moment he committed, Klubnik's love for the program has been on full display. While he still has one more season of high school remaining, he appears to be counting down to the days until he's officially a Tiger.

"Clemson I know is home," Klubnik said. "It’s the place I know I’m supposed to be because God put me here and it shows when I talk to every coach and every person on staff. I love Clemson and cant wait to be there shortly."