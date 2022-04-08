Clemson Spring Game: 5 Things to Watch For

Five storylines to follow as the Clemson Tigers play in the annual Orange and White Spring Game on Saturday in Death Valley.

CLEMSON, S.C.- For the first time since last November, there will be live football being played in Death Valley this weekend.

Clemson is set to hold the Orange and White Spring Game on Saturday, and while a number of players will miss the annual scrimmage, there is still enough intrigue surrounding the event to keep fans captivated.

5 Things to Watch

1. All Eyes On the Quarterbacks: Let's be honest, DJ Uiagalelei needs a positive showing. While it's extremely unlikely that a bad outing affects his spot atop the depth chart, the last thing the junior quarterback needs is to go out and look like the same player from last season.

The coaches have gone on record this spring about losing confidence in the passing game in 2021, and Saturday is the perfect opportunity for Uiagalelei to show he has indeed improved. Last season's offensive struggles certainly weren't all due to quarterback play, but it will be interesting to see how much progress Uiagalelei has made when it comes to his accuracy, pocket presence, footwork, and reading the field.

Then there's freshman phenom Cade Klubnik. There has been no shortage of hype surrounding the top-rated quarterback's arrival on campus, and coaches and players alike have raved about the potential of the young freshman. Saturday will be the first chance for fans to see Klubnik in action and will give everyone a glimpse at just how far along he is from a development standpoint.

Oddsmakers like his chances to have a bounce-back junior season. Uiagalelei is in the top-5 Heisman candidates for 2022, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Reigning Heisman winner and Alabama QB Bryce Young (+200), Ohio State QB CJ Stroud (+400), QB Caleb Williams (+1400) and Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke (+2000) are ahead of Uiagalelei (+25000).

2. Progression of Offensive Line: No, there isn't a lot that will be learned about the offensive line as a whole, seeing as the group will be split up amongst the two teams. You can watch individual matchups, though, and get a better idea of how some of the younger guys like Tristan Leigh and Ryan Linthicum perform. Or even where the two true freshmen, Colin Sadler and Blake Miller are after their first spring.

However, the biggest thing might just be how Will Putnam performs at center. The senior was moved over from guard prior to the spring and will be facing live bullets against one of the best defensive fronts in the country.

3. Replacing Both Starting Corners: With both starting spots up for grabs, there has been a lot of playing time on the line at corner this spring. It's been widely assumed that senior Sheridan Jones would win one of those jobs but position coach Mike Reed said recently that no one had locked up a job quite yet, and unfortunately, Jones is one of the many players not expected to play, along with Malcolm Greene and Jeadyn Lukus. That leaves only Fred Davis, Nate Wiggins and Toriano Pride, meaning we should get long, extended looks at each.

4. Who Mans the MIKE: Trenton Simpson is moving inside to WILL, with Barrett Carter expected to take over duties at the SAM. That leaves Keith Maguire, LaVonta Bentley and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. all vying for that spot in the middle. Bentley and Maguire have the experience, while coaches have raved about the football IQ of Trotter. Either way, Clemson should be faster and more athletic at linebacker than they have been in quite some time.

5. Wide Receiver U: This is a position that needs to be better in 2022. A standard has been set at Clemson and it was not met last season. Route running, blocking on the perimeter and drops were all issues a season ago.

Joseph Ngata, Brannon Spector, Troy Stellato and Dacari Collins are all guys expected to play on Saturday, and with the Tigers being low on numbers at corner, there should be some favorable matchups at times. Can the passing game take the first step towards eliminating the issues that plagued the offense last season, or will it be more of the same?

