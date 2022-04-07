Rosters Set for Clemson’s Orange and White Spring Game

CLEMSON, S.C.— Despite not having 20 scholarship players available for Saturday’s Orange and White Game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney still wants to give the fans a competitive game they can enjoy.

So, like every year, the Clemson coach divided the team up with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed coaching the Orange team and new tight ends coach Kyle Richardson coaching the White squad.

“With twenty scholarship guys unavailable, it gets thin quick. So, it is going to be fun. I just want to see them compete,” Swinney said. “I want to see some of these guys that maybe have not played as many reps, and maybe are not going to play as many reps in the season, I want to see how they respond. I want to see how they handle it.”

In case you are wondering, DJ Uiagalelei will be the quarterback of the Orange squad, while freshman Cade Klubnik will quarterback the White. Klubnik will being throwing the football to Dacari Collins, Brannon Spector and tight end Jake Briningstool.

Uiagalelei will have Joseph Ngata and Troy Stellato as his main targets. Phil Mafah will be the Orange team’s running back.

Defensively, the Orange will have linebacker Barrett Carter, defensive end Xavier Thomas, defensive end Myles Murphy, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and Nate Wiggins and Toriano Pride as its cornerbacks. B.T. Potter is kicking for the Orange team, as well.

The White squad’s defense will consist of Tyler Davis at defensive tackle, K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll at defensive end, Andrew Mukuba at safety, Jeremiah Trotter at linebacker and Fred Davis at cornerback.

The inactive players for the Orange team include, RB Will Shipley, CB Sheridan Jones, WR E.J. Williams, RB Kobe Pace, DT Tré Williams, S Lannden Zanders, OT Walker Parks, WR Beaux Collins and TE Davis Allen.

Swinney said following Wednesday’s practice that receivers Beaux Collins and E.J. Williams will fill in as player coaches for the Orange since offensive graduate assistant Artavis Scott, who was going to be the Orange’s wide receivers coach, has a prior wedding commitment on Saturday.

The inactive players for the White team include, WR Adam Randall, CB Jeadyn Lukus, DT Bryan Bresee, TE Sage Ennis, WR Will Taylor, CB Malcolm Greene, S Tyler Venables, PK Robert Gunn, and OG Dietrick Pennington.

Here is a link to the rest of the Orange and White rosters.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game will be at 1 p.m. and will be televised on the ACC Network.