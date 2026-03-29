Clemson Spring Game Provides Answers About Running Back Depth Chart

This weekend, Clemson football hosted its annual spring game inside Memorial Stadium, and fans were able to get an early outlook on what the starters on both sides are going to look like.

Especially on offense, with plenty of changes and a new scheme under offensive coordinator Chad Morris, a lot of curiosity was around the skill positions, especially at running back in 2026. With the departure of last year’s starter, Adam Randall, there’s an open spot in the room.

During Saturday’s game, a player stood out from the rest: sophomore Gideon Davidson. He finished with a game-high 80 rushing yards on nine attempts, being the primary running back for Team Orange, the team with the most of the returning starters from last season.

Especially with being back on the field where the Tigers have important games throughout the fall, Davidson enjoyed being back in the Valley.

“It was fun. It was definitely a good experience,” he said on Saturday. “I hope to keep doing that in the fall.”

Davidson had three runs of 10 yards or more on the day, including a 21-yard flash on the first drive of the game and a 35-yard scamper to get a red zone opportunity for his team. He took advantage of the opportunity, and now, he could be going into the summer as Clemson’s frontrunner to be the starter.

That wasn’t the message that coach C.J. Spiller had for the running backs, though.

“He did encourage us to just have fun, play hard,” Davidson said. “It didn’t matter which team you were on, just as long as you did your job, knew what you were doing, and played confidently.”

Chris Johnson Jr., the SMU transfer, was another standout, potentially suggesting he and Davidson could be the two running backs that Morris has highlighted as a committee during his introductory speech. He finished with 26 rushing yards, including a 10-yard first-down run.

His speed allows him to be a wild card in this offense. Just ask head coach Dabo Swinney, saying he will need to keep it going into the summer.

“CJ’s had a great spring as well,” Swinney said. “He’s going to need a big summer. He’s made some progress just with his body since he got here. He’s made some improvement.”

Redshirt sophomore David Eziomume totaled 34 rushing yards while playing on both Team Orange and White. Swinney said that he “caught my eye early on both sides.”

Jarvis Green, coming off of an injury, came back for some reps in the scrimmage as well. Another potential starter, Jay Haynes, did not participate after still recovering from a torn ACL.

It seems like Davidson will be Clemson’s guy as of right now, with blends from Johnson and Eziomume could be how the Tigers start in the backfield. If Green or Haynes come back stronger this summer, they could see some snaps early.

Only time will tell, and fortunately for Swinney, he will have some options to bring Clemson’s run game back in 2026.