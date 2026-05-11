What Does Success Actually Look Like For Clemson in 2026?

Almost a decade ago, head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers were known for setting the standard, and etched throughout their facilities, “best” was the case.

Now, after a 7-6 season that had lofty expectations, the season that awaits the program is the journey of getting back to playing to its brand. So, what does that look like?

Clemson fans used to be spoiled with six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances from 2015-20, and that has been the expectation over the following five seasons. Success wasn’t infectious like it was 11 years ago, making only one appearance in 2024 after winning the ACC Championship.

In the first season that feels different than the ones of years past under Swinney, this is what success would be going into a 2026 season with a roster overhaul.

Contention For ACC Championship

Another difference in 2026 compared to seasons past is that Clemson isn’t the consensus pick to win the ACC anymore; it’s Miami. Most analysts are expecting the Hurricanes to win the conference, and then it’s just the rest of the field.

Success looks like the Tigers competing for a spot at Bank of America Stadium in December, contrary to what happened in 2025. By the time September was over, Clemson was a long shot to make it after losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

That must change in 2026, and a difficult schedule that features the likes of going to Cal and playing Miami will help define this season's Clemson team. If it answers the call, we will be hearing about scenarios for the Tigers all fall. If not, it could be a season similar to that of 2025.

Winning it and getting to the College Football Playoff would be overachieving, honestly, compared to the Swinney rosters of the past. However, there are plenty of reasons why they can do that. However, I’d consider it a successful Clemson season if the program has its name in the mix for the championship every week, let alone make it

Player Development

Two new coordinators on both units over the last two years tells us one thing: players haven’t been developing to the level that they did in Swinney’s earlier years.

Names like Cade Klubnik or even last year’s secondary have shown that when players show promise one year, they don’t always pan out to the level that fans want by their senior year. In Clemson’s 13th game last season, it only put up 10 points. That’s poor with the amount of experience the team had.

Now, new offensive coordinator Chad Morris and defensive coordinator Tom Allen will look to change that.

Keep an eye on underclassmen like running back Gideon Davidson, offensive linemen like Brayden Jacobs or even secondary members like Corian Gipson. Having new transfer pieces will certainly help the competition to make these players get better, but the Tigers need to play like a better team in the final week than they did during Week 1. If those players, who are expected to break out, do so, it raises the floor of this team.

It might not be a benchmark that a win on the field would see, but the eye test will suffice here, and it will tell us a lot about Clemson moving forward.

Winning The State

There are plenty of games where the Tigers will see scrutiny, but one game always tends to “complete” Clemson’s season if it does win.

Of course, that’s the Palmetto Bowl, and Swinney would like to break a streak of home losses to the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2026 while also defending the 2025 trophy. Meanwhile, Shane Beamer would like to continue that.

This goes back to the second point, if Clemson can play its best football by the time the season ends. One could argue that this game could determine whether or not this season was successful based on ACC play.

It’s one of the objectives in Clemson football’s facility to win the state. Although matchups like LSU and Miami, and matching up strong against those two teams, could be the other way that fans deem 2026 as a successful season, getting back to winning ways at home against an in-state rival will leave more satisfaction and success to the Tigers next season.