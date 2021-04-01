Clemson Spring Game: What to Watch for at Tight End/ Offensive Line

Clemson's spring game Saturday is the last chance for a the offensive line and tight ends to impress the coaching staff and prove they are ready to compete for a starting job.

The offensive line and the tight end position group is not the sexiest group to watch. But for the Clemson Tigers, this is one of the biggest reasons for their, hopefully, continued success in 2021—and the spring game is the first opportunity to get a good look at the big uglies.

Robbie Caldwell returns three of his five starters from 2020 after the graduation of center Cade Stewart and the departure of tackle Jackson Carman for the NFL Draft. And newly-minted tight ends coach Tony Elliott has a bevy of talented ends to work with and looks to return the group to the pass-catching threat of previous years.

Braden Galloway shows out: Galloway has all of the tools to be an elite tight end, however the lack of a summer on campus during last year's pandemic hurt his development. However, head coach Dabo Swinney believes that Galloway will hear his name called by the NFL when his time comes—that kind of play shows up Saturday.

“Braden Galloway, it’s just about having a great summer," Swinney said. "Didn't get the proper summer last year. He didn't the proper training last offseason and he's a guy that really needs it. But Braden is a pro, he'll play on Sunday."

Hunter Rayburn solidifies himself at center: The talk on all spring along the offensive line has involved one name: Hunter Rayburn. He has drawn praise from Swinney and teammates, and with the Tigers looking to replace starting center Cade Stewart, this will be Rayburn's first chance to show that he is up for the challenge.

“Davis Allen is a complete tight end. Whatever you want in a tight end, he’s got everything. He is the complete guy. He's just having a great spring. And Braden is a developing guy that’s going to leave here as a complete guy.

True freshman Jake Briningstool lives up to the hype: True freshman tight end Jake Briningstool has already made a name for himself in his first spring as a Tiger. Swinney's praise of the true freshman will be validated, as he has a big game for the Tigers.

"Jake Briningstool is a big playmaker. He just has to get some lead in his butt. Big summer for him. Man, he's a natural. Had a couple of touchdowns today. He just makes plays.

