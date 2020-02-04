CB Spring Preview: Starting Spot Up For Grabs

Editor’s note: @ClemsonSI is running a series of 10 positional breakdowns each day previewing spring football.

Spring practice is just around the corner, and for the Clemson football team, some of the best competition for playing time come at cornerback. With AJ Terrell's departure for the NFL Draft, there is a starting spot up for grabs, along with the potential for substantial playing time for the backups.

Returning Players: Derion Kendrick (rising junior), Mario Goodrich (rising junior) Sheridan Jones (rising sophomore), Andrew Booth Jr (rising sophomore), LeAnothony Williams (rising redshirt junior).

Newcomer: Fred Davis II (true freshman)

Departure: AJ Terrell

Expectations: With AJ Terrell now headed off to the NFL, Mike Reed will now have to find out who is ready to step up and become the next starter opposite Derion Kendrick. There is no shortage of talent waiting in the wings for their opportunity. Clemson's pass defense was one of the best in the nation last season, and however the battles shake out, this group will still be expected to perform at a high level, with little to no drop off.

Key Position Battles: Heading into the spring, there is a lot of playing time on the line. Outside of Derion Kendrick starting on one side, everything else is up for grabs. Mario Goodrich is the most experienced returner behind Kendrick, but Sheridan Jones and Andrew Booth both posses the kind of talent needed to win the starting spot opposite of Kendrick.

Jones had an impressive showing in last years Spring Game, and showed flashes of his ball-hawking ability throughout the season in his limited playing time. Booth, a former five star prospect, will be expected to take a major step in his development now that he has been in the program for a season.

LeAnthony Williams could also be a guy to keep an eye on during the spring. A former four star prospect, he has now been in the program three years. If that light finally comes on, he could make a move for some playing time as well, as his talent has never been a question.

One thing is certain, there will be lots of competition at the position. The kind of competition that should make each player better.

Areas To Improve: Once the two deep is settled, one area that could be improved upon from last season is open field tackling. At times, the corners were looking for the big hit, instead of just wrapping up and getting the opposing runner down. There were also multiple instances of potential interceptions being dropped. Ball that hit the corners right in their hands. However, overall the Tigers cornerbacks had a very good season in 2019 and didn't have many weaknesses.

Impact Player: Andrew Booth Jr- Booth arrived on the scene with a lot of hype. The former five star recruit now has a year in the system and will have every opportunity to win a starting job.

Player To Step Up: Mario Goodrich- Goodrich is now entering his third season with the Tigers, and saw extended playing time as a sophomore in 2019. With a starting spot open, it is time for Goodrich to show why he was brought in by this coaching staff. It will not be easy though, with talented players like Booth and true freshman Fred Davis II on his heels, pushing him for playing time.