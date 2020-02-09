AllClemson
Safeties Spring Preview: Tigers Losing Both Starters

JP-Priester

When Clemson starts spring practice in a few weeks, the coaching staff will begin the process of replacing both starters, as well as one of the key reserves from 2019. While on the surface that might seem problematic, the Tigers do have plenty of talent on the roster to help ease the blow. 

Last season, four players saw the bulk of the snaps, and only one of those four will return for 2020. When spring practice rolls around, the team will need some of the talented underclassmen to step up and assume larger roles. 

Returning Players: Nolan Turner (rising senior), Lannden Zanders (rising sophomore), Joseph Charleston (rising sophomore), Jaylyn Phillips (rising sophomore), Ray Thornton (rising redshirt freshman)

clemson v gatech-4497
Lannden Zanders (36)Susan Lloyd/AllClemson.com

Newcomers: RJ Mickens (four star freshman), Malcolm Greene (four star freshman), Tyler Venables (three star freshman)

Departures: Tanner Muse, K'Von Wallace, Denzell Johnson

Expectations: With both starters, and one of the two key backups now gone, competition in the spring should be fierce. Nolan Turner now becomes the leader of this group, and it is an inexperienced group for the most part. 

The secondary was one of the strengths of the defense last season. Outgoing seniors Tanner Muse and K'Von Wallace provided the Tigers with a strong duo at the position the last two seasons, and the team loses valuable experience and leadership now that they have moved on.

The rising sophomores have played just 263 snaps combined, and Lannden Zanders accounted for 112 of those. With so much inexperience, incoming freshmen RJ Mickens and Malcolm Greene could get long looks once camp starts, as the staff starts to put together a two deep.

Key Position Battles: With both starters moving on, there will be a lot of playing time up for grabs. Add in the fact that one of the primary backups will be moving on as well, and safety is a position in which there will be no shortage of competition. 

With Tyler Venables being the only freshman safety taking part in spring ball, there will be plenty of reps available for the second year players. Zanders and Charleston may have a small leg up on Thornton and Phillips due to having played more, but all four have now been in the system for a full season. 

Regardless of how the two deep shakes out, this coaching likes to rotate players. The last two seasons have seen the starting safeties, as well as the backups, get plenty of time on the field.

Going into the spring, only one thing is certain. That is the fact that there will a be a lot of new faces on the field in 2020.

101CU FSU 2019 Clemson FSU 2019-5849 (1)
Nolan Turner (24)Susan Lloyd/AllClemson.com

Areas To Improve: The Tigers pass defense was one of the best in the nation in 2019, and the safeties were a big part of that. That isn't to say there aren't things that can be improved upon.

With so much inexperience, one of the biggest things will be for the younger guys to just know what their jobs are. They will need to play within the system, and not try and do to much. 

When it comes to run support, the safeties have been prone to taking the wrong angles at times. It was something we saw multiple times throughout 2019, including a few times in the national title game. 

Impact Player: Nolan Turner now becomes the leader at the position. He is now the only upperclassmen in the group, and the younger players will look to him as they are learning. Not only does he have to make an impact on the field, but he will have to have one off the field as well. 

Player To Step Up: Joseph Charleston was recruited for his ability to play in coverage, but also has the ability to come up and play in run support. He is a physical specimen known for his coverage skills though. The Clemson safeties have been susceptible to getting beat deep and Charleston's coverage skills should make that something that happens less often. Now that he's had a season to acclimate, it is time for him to step up and show why he was brought to Clemson. 

